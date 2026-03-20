Zoomex Outlines Liquidity and Execution Strategy as Automated Trading Activity Increases

Zoomex Details Infrastructure Approach to Support Growth in Algorithmic Trading

Zoomex Highlights Execution and Liquidity Framework Amid Rising Automated Market Activity

Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Cryptocurrency exchange Zoomex has outlined its liquidity and execution infrastructure strategy as automated trading systems continue to play a growing role in cryptocurrency markets. The exchange said it is adapting its trading environment to meet the requirements of both human traders and algorithmic systems that depend on consistent execution and reliable market data.

Traditionally, liquidity in digital asset markets has been evaluated based on visible order book depth and trading volume. However, as automated trading strategies become more prevalent, the definition of liquidity is shifting toward execution quality how reliably trades can be completed under real market conditions.

According to Zoomex, this shift is influencing how exchanges are assessed, with greater emphasis placed on execution speed, slippage control, and infrastructure stability rather than purely on displayed market depth.

Addressing the Gap Between Visible and Executable Liquidity

A key challenge in cryptocurrency trading remains the difference between visible liquidity and executable liquidity. In some cases, order books may appear deep but fail to sustain that depth when markets become volatile.

This can lead to slippage and inconsistent execution, particularly during periods of high trading activity. For automated trading systems, which rely on predictable market behavior, such inconsistencies can significantly impact performance.

Zoomex stated that its liquidity framework is designed to reduce this gap by ensuring that displayed market depth reflects actual trading capacity. The platform's infrastructure aims to support stable execution conditions even during changing market environments.

Infrastructure Built for Execution Consistency

As trading becomes increasingly automated, exchanges are being evaluated based on infrastructure performance. Key metrics include execution speed, slippage levels, and the reliability of market data feeds.

Zoomex said its trading architecture has been developed to address these requirements. The platform's matching engine and liquidity model are designed to support fast order execution while maintaining consistency across different market conditions.

Stable API performance and structured market data delivery are also part of this approach, enabling both individual traders and automated systems to access and respond to market information efficiently.

Liquidity Performance Across Key Markets

Zoomex's liquidity profile has been examined in independent market analysis comparing major cryptocurrency exchanges. The findings indicate that the platform maintains competitive depth across several widely traded assets.





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The analysis recorded more than $62.7 million in BTC spot depth within ±2% of the mid-price, alongside approximately $29.8 million in ETH liquidity, suggesting active participation in high-volume markets. Slippage levels for simulated BTC trades were observed at around 0.03%, indicating relatively stable execution under test conditions.

The platform also demonstrated liquidity distribution across multiple trading pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE. This spread of liquidity supports trading strategies that operate across different assets rather than relying on a single market.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Market Structure

The growth of automated trading is contributing to a broader shift in market structure, where execution reliability is becoming a central factor in exchange selection.

A representative at Zoomex noted that the company is aligning its infrastructure with these changes by focusing on liquidity transparency, execution consistency, and system stability:

"As trading becomes more automated, liquidity needs to be evaluated based on execution outcomes rather than just visible depth. Our focus is on building infrastructure that delivers consistent, reliable execution under real market conditions."

The company indicated that its ongoing development efforts are aimed at supporting this transition, with a focus on building a trading environment that can accommodate both current market participants and increasingly automated trading activity.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform serving more than 3 million users across over 35 countries and regions. The exchange offers 700+ trading pairs and more than 590 perpetual contracts, supported by a high-performance matching engine with interface latency under 10 milliseconds.

Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex focuses on delivering a transparent and efficient trading environment. The platform emphasises fairness, traceable order execution, and clear asset visibility to reduce information asymmetry for users.

Zoomex operates under regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Asset protection is supported by a multi-signature cold and hot wallet structure.

The exchange is also an official crypto exchange partner of the Haas F1 Team and maintains a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with professional football goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Learn More About Zoomex

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zoomexofficial?s=21

Telegram: https://t.me/zoomex_com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ZoomexYoutube

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoomexofficial_/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289343

Source: Zoomex Fintech Group Limited