Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated as a Diamond Sponsor at the DC Blockchain Summit 2026, highlighting its ongoing engagement in policy discussions shaping the digital asset ecosystem. Hosted by The Digital Chamber in Washington, D.C. on March 17-18, the summit brought together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to discuss the future of blockchain regulation, digital assets, and financial infrastructure.





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Justin Sun Highlights Vision for a Unified Financial System

Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, took the Main Stage to deliver a keynote titled "Building the Rails for a Unified Financial System." In his address, Sun outlined TRON's role as a foundational settlement layer for the global digital economy, highlighting the growth of TRON as ideal infrastructure for supporting Agentic AI payments. He also emphasized that collaboration across the industry, spanning traditional finance and emerging technologies, is essential to building a unified, interoperable, and more resilient digital asset ecosystem.

"In markets like the US, where financial infrastructure is already strong and well established, blockchain and AI can help expand that system into a more open and programmable digital environment," said Sun. "As we look ahead, the most important challenge is building the infrastructure that allows all parts of the financial system to work together. A unified financial system will combine the strengths of traditional finance with the openness and efficiency of blockchain networks."

TRON DAO Advances Policy Dialogue

In addition to Sun's keynote, Adrian Wall, Senior Director of U.S. Policy at TRON DAO, moderated a Main Stage session titled "CLARITY: What It Took and What Comes Next." The discussion explored key legislative milestones and regulatory developments shaping the digital asset landscape in the United States. Wall was joined by Dusty Johnson, U.S. Representative for South Dakota (R-SD).

Across both days of the summit, TRON DAO hosted a dedicated VIP Lounge at Capital Turnaround, serving as a central hub for industry leaders, policymakers, and community members. The lounge created a space for meaningful conversations around TRON's latest ecosystem developments, ongoing policy initiatives, and the evolving regulatory landscape, reinforcing TRON DAO's commitment to fostering collaboration beyond the conference stage.

TRON DAO's participation in the DC Blockchain Summit highlights its continued dedication to responsible blockchain innovation and constructive engagement with policymakers. As global regulatory discussions evolve, TRON DAO remains focused on working alongside governments, industry leaders, and institutions to help advance a more open, accessible, and secure financial system.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps,

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of March 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 371 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON