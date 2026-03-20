Fragrance Creators Association Convenes Membership for California Advocacy Days

Deepens Dialogue on the Future of Fragrance in a Growing, Evolving Market

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) convened with California legislators and state regulators this week for two days of in-depth dialogue on the science, safety, and cultural significance of fragrance. FCA leadership and 11 representatives from nine member companies participated in 22 meetings, including sessions with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), with a shared goal of building deeper mutual understanding on ingredient safety, biodegradability, transparency, and innovation.

Fragrance is deeply tied to personal well-being, self-expression, and cultural connection, from the scents that evoke memory and elevate mood to the fragrances that are critical inputs in cleaning, sanitizing, and malodor reduction products. That connection is resonating especially strongly with younger consumers: in the United States, mass-market fragrance surged 15 percent in 2025 with Gen Z and millennial consumers driving much of that momentum.[1] Globally, the fragrance market was valued at $84.7 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $143 billion by 2035.[2] FCA underscored with policymakers that the regulatory choices California makes today will directly shape product availability, safety, and performance for the next generation of consumers.

A central focus of FCA's conversations focused on education and helping policymakers understand how fragrance ingredients are evaluated for safety, how formulations are developed, and why a science-based, risk-informed approach best serves consumers and the environment alike. FCA's nearly 70 member organizations, from independent and global fragrance houses to niche and multinational brands, are investing to meet the expectations of a new generation that values transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, while advancing biodegradability research, expanding ingredient education, and developing more high-performance formulations. The sector contributes over $25 billion to the US economy, supports over 200,000 jobs, and is a top three purchase driver of the over $1 trillion non-food consumer products market.

FCA's engagement in Sacramento is part of the fragrance industry's commitment to multi-stakeholder partnerships that goes back more than five decades, including voluntarily funding independent research and adopting ingredient standards that go beyond what regulations require. California - where fragrance products are overseen by CARB, DTSC, and the Department of Public Health in addition to federal regulators - is a state whose policy decisions frequently influence the national landscape.

FCA views that influence as both an opportunity and a responsibility: well-intentioned proposals can carry unintended consequences that could ultimately undermine the very environmental and consumer access goals they intended to achieve. In deepening their dialogue, FCA aims to help California policymakers craft policy that delivers real results that protect consumers, support innovation, and keep pace with a rapidly-evolving market.

"These meetings were about building the kind of collaborative relationship with California policymakers that leads to thoughtful, science-based policy - policy that protects consumers and gives the industry room to keep innovating for the people we serve," said Sarah Erickson André, Vice President, Government Affairs & General Counsel at FCA. "We are grateful to our member company representatives, many of whom navigated significant weather-related travel disruptions to be here and advocate on behalf of the fragrance value chain."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Laura Nichols

Fragrance Creators Association

lnichols@fragrancecreators.org

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, www.fragranceconservatory.com a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

[1] Circana, February 2026

[2] Global Market Insights.

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-convenes-membership-for-california-advocacy-days-1150362