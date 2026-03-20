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WKN: A140JD | ISIN: CA3803551074 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ES
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 19:52
22,250 Euro
-0,45 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOEASY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOEASY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,45022,70020:41
22,40022,70020:39
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 20:06 Uhr
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Berger Montague (Canada) PC: INVESTOR ALERT: Goeasy Ltd. Shareholder Class Action

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border and international shareholder disputes, represents investors in a shareholder class action against Goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) and (USOTC: EHMEF), "Goeasy"; CUSIP: 380355, ISIN: CA3803551074); Dodds v. Goeasy Ltd., et al., CV-26-0005488-00CP.

On March 10, 2026, Goeasy announced a charge off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178M relating to its Lendcare business against gross consumer loans receivable of $5.5B as at December 31, 2025, and a related write down of approximately $55M for loan interest and fees. Goeasy also reported that total net charge offs in the quarter were expected to be approximately $331M, and that it expects a net increase in allowance for credit losses on gross consumer loans receivable in the quarter of approximately $86M compared to the amount reported as at September 30, 2025. Accordingly, Goeasy advised that it would be withdrawing its previously issued Q4 2025 outlook and three-year forecast.

Moreover, Goeasy announced that it would need to correct the historical reporting practices of its LendCare business going back to 2024 because certain customer payments were being recorded as received while they were in fact in the process of being settled at month end - some of which were ultimately not collected - impacting Goeasy's reported delinquencies.

The market's impact was harsh and immediate, sending Goeasy's share price from $115.55 down to $49.72. Goeasy's credit rating was also downgraded.

Our clients' dedicated webpage with registration portal is found at https://bergermontague.com/cases/goeasy-ltd-gsy/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investor-alert-goeasy-ltd-shareholder-class-action-302720104.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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