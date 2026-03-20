San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - HiDream.ai, a global leader in multimodal generative AI innovation, today officially announced the launch of HiDreamClaw, the first multimodal Claw application. As the premier native Claw in the vertical domain of image and video generation, HiDreamClaw is now living on the vivago web platform, opening doors to international users.

The First Claw In AI Visual Generation: HiDreamClaw

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The launch of HiDreamClaw marks a strategic pivot in the AI landscape. Following the recent surge of general-purpose AI Agents, the industry consensus has moved from "availability" to "usability". AI Agents must now evolve beyond generic tools to become practical partners integrated into specific creative workflows.

Developed by HiDream.ai, the proprietary HiDream-I1 multimodal large model features over 10 billion parameters and delivers industry-leading visual generation capabilities. This core technological foundation powers vivago, a creative tool designed for international users to generate premium, high-efficiency images and videos. The debut of HiDreamClaw on the vivago web platform stems from a deep insight: creators need an AI partner that truly understands the creative process-one capable of supporting the entire workflow from initial inspiration to the final product.

From creative tools to AI companions, HiDream.ai is building a comprehensive service ecosystem for creators.

From "Trend" to "Practicality": AI Agents Enter the Deep End of Scenarios

The trend surrounding the Claw is rapidly transforming industries. However, a practical reality has emerged: as users attempt to integrate AI Agents into daily work, they face significant hurdles.

Industry experts point out that the implementation of general-purpose Claws faces three primary hurdles: the complexity of self-configuring models and environments, the necessity for specialized expertise, and the requirement for deep integration with proprietary business operations. From a cost perspective, practitioners also note that general frameworks often incur excessive token consumption in certain tasks. Consequently, a more pragmatic path lies in scenario-specific differentiation and on-demand model capability configuration.

Feedback from both the industry and users points to a singular direction: AI Agents are shifting from chasing "trends" to pursuing "utility". Only when a Claw truly understands the business logic, workflows, and user habits of a specific domain can it evolve from a "trendy toy" capable of simple chat into a "practical partner" that truly delivers results.

HiDreamClaw, as the first Claw in the vertical field of image and video generation, has integrated industry requirements into its product logic from the very beginning. This allows users to focus entirely on the creative process itself, rather than struggling to become "dragon tamers" of complex technology.

What Can HiDreamClaw Do?

What can a general-purpose Claw do? It can chat with users, look up information, or find answers. But the moment users ask it to create an image or edit a video, it can only shrug and say, "Let me look into that for you."

For content creators, social media professionals, and users with creative needs, the true value of an AI Agent lies in its ability to integrate into the creative workflow and solve real problems. Users don't just need a chatting companion; they need a partner who can actually roll up their sleeves and get the job done.

What can HiDreamClaw do? It goes beyond "looking into it"-it directly "gets to work."

HiDreamClaw features built-in HiDream AIGC Skills and integrates SOTA models, including Nano Banana 2, Veo, and Sora. Each user's exclusive Claw participates in the entire content lifecycle:

Inspiration Synthesis: Expand keywords into multifaceted creative ideas

Copywriting Drafting: Generate high-quality drafts from a single sentence

Content Polishing: Iteratively refine paragraphs and diverse expressions

Creative Assistance: Provide continuous support from initial concept to final execution

Beyond creation, HiDreamClaw handles daily administrative tasks:

Task Management: Manage information organization, reminders, and scheduling 24/7

Smart Replies: Respond to customer inquiries and team collaboration needs in real-time

These capabilities define the strategic core of HiDreamClaw.

Deployment· Cost· Security: The Three Pillars for AI Agent

When users discuss AI Agents like the Claw, three questions consistently take center stage: Is deployment complex? Is the data secure? And is the cost transparent?

HiDreamClaw's response is direct:

Instant: One-click cloud creation and 24/7 availability

No local server or environment setup required; even for beginners, the setup can be completed instantly.

Security: Cloud Sandbox with Physical Isolation

HiDreamClaw operates within an independent cloud sandbox, ensuring physical isolation from primary business systems and full data traceability.

Cost: Pay-as-you-go Credit System and Moving Beyond the Token "Black Box"

A transparent pricing model tied to the vivago ecosystem, replacing the "black box" of complex token calculations, every single point corresponds directly to a specific creative output.

By addressing these three pillars, HiDreamClaw clears the mandatory threshold for AI Agents to transition from general-purpose utility into specialized vertical sectors.

Vertical Scenarios -The True Stage for AI Agents

As the frenzy surrounding general-purpose Claws gradually gives way to reason, AI Agents are finally stepping onto the true stage of practical application. The force sustaining this transformation stems from deep-seated technical accumulation and a long-term commitment to understanding user needs within specific scenarios.

When every creator possesses a Claw that truly belongs to them, competition will no longer be about who "has" AI, but rather who is more proficient at "using" AI.

From chasing trends to deepening scenario integration, and from general capabilities to vertical implementation, the next direction for AI Agents is being redefined.

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Source: HiDream.ai