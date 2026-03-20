Pure Data Centres: Pure DC Accelerates Hyperscale Leadership Team to Drive Europe's AI Infrastructure Expansion

Jeff Harrison appointed Chief Commercial Officer

Michael Schwartz appointed Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Data Centres Group ("Pure DC"), the pan-European and Middle East hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure platform, today announced the appointments of Jeff Harrison as Chief Commercial Officer and Michael Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments follow the recent hiring of Gary Wojtaszek as Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and represent a deliberate move to assemble one of the most experienced hyperscale leadership teams in the digital infrastructure industry.

The three executives previously worked together at CyrusOne, where they helped pivot the company toward hyperscale cloud infrastructure - transforming the platform into one of the fastest-growing global data centre companies and culminating in its $15 billion acquisition.

Pure DC is positioning itself to capture the next wave of AI-driven infrastructure demand across Europe and the Middle East - expanding capacity in constrained FLAP-D markets, while developing large-scale AI campuses capable of supporting hundreds of megawatts, and ultimately gigawatts of compute infrastructure.

Jeff Harrison joins Pure DC after serving as SVP of Sales at Stack Infrastructure, where he led North American sales and secured gigawatts of hyperscale capacity commitments. Earlier in his career he helped lead the hyperscale sales initiative at CyrusOne, where the company successfully pivoted toward cloud and hyperscale customers - a strategic shift that reshaped the platform's trajectory and growth.

Michael Schwartz previously served as Vice President of Finance at CyrusOne, where he led FP&A and capital planning during a period of rapid expansion and institutional value creation. During his tenure, the company delivered more than 40 consecutive quarters of results in line with or exceeding market guidance, reflecting the financial discipline and forecasting rigor required to scale a global infrastructure platform.

Both executives will relocate from the United States to join Pure DC's London headquarters in Spring 2026. Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, said: "Pure DC already has one of the most talented and experienced teams in the European data centre industry. Jeff and Mike are joining an incredibly strong bench of leaders who know how to deliver infrastructure at the exacting standards required by hyperscale customers. I've had the privilege of working with both for many years and know firsthand what they bring to a platform at scale.

"Jeff played a critical role in leading the hyperscale sales initiative at CyrusOne, where we successfully pivoted the company toward cloud infrastructure. I fully expect he will help drive Pure DC's success as the AI infrastructure race accelerates globally. Mike brings the kind of financial discipline required to scale a platform responsibly. At CyrusOne he helped deliver against market guidance while supporting one of the fastest growth trajectories in the industry.

"Building a great platform in this industry isn't just about strategy or capital. It's about high-functioning teams that execute with urgency and a shared commitment to our customers and to each other. The team at Pure DC is exceptional. We have one of the deepest benches of talent in the European market, and ultimately our success will only be limited by the scale of our ambition."

Jeff Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "I've seen firsthand the extraordinary scale and pace of AI-driven demand developing across the United States. Europe is next. Pure DC has the right combination of leadership, customer relationships and development capability to capture that opportunity. We intend to move quickly to expand across both constrained urban cloud markets and large-scale AI campuses."

Michael Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer, said: "It's great to help build what I believe will be another outstanding company. The opportunity to create significant long-term value while scaling a disciplined hyperscale platform across Europe and the Middle East is extremely compelling."

Pure DC currently has more than 1GW of capacity live or under development and is actively evaluating additional gigawatt-scale campus opportunities across key European markets.

As AI demand accelerates globally and power-secure infrastructure becomes the defining constraint on digital growth, Pure DC is assembling the leadership, talent and capital discipline required to help build the next generation of hyperscale AI campuses across Europe and the Middle East.

Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds, and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints, and regulatory hurdles. We are committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to www.puredc.com.

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk