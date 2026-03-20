Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen statt Panzer: Beginnt hier der nächste Milliarden-Superzyklus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 21:18 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bruce Cardenas Shares His Leadership Philosophy Behind Building Impactful Brands in New Book, Lead With Value

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Cardenas, a multifaceted executive whose career spans service, entrepreneurship, and leadership in high-growth companies, has released his new book, Lead With Value: A Blueprint for Leading with Purpose and Impact.

From his early years in the United States Marine Corps to his pivotal role as the former Chief Communications Officer of Quest Nutrition, Bruce's story is one of dedication, perseverance, and genuine passion for fostering meaningful connections. Over the course of his career, Cardenas has built a reputation for transforming relationships into opportunity and helping organizations grow through purpose-driven leadership.

In Lead With Value, Cardenas shares the philosophy that has shaped his professional journey: the most effective leaders focus first on bringing value to others. Whether building teams, scaling companies, or developing partnerships, Cardenas argues that leadership rooted in service, authenticity, and trust ultimately creates stronger businesses and more meaningful impact.

Blending personal stories with practical insights, the book explores how leaders can discover their "why," cultivate authentic relationships, and build organizations that prioritize purpose alongside performance. Drawing from experiences across military service, law enforcement, and the entrepreneurial world, Cardenas offers readers a framework for leadership grounded in integrity, discipline, and contribution.

"Success isn't just about financial outcomes," said Cardenas. "True leadership is about the impact you have on people. When you focus on bringing value and serving a greater mission, opportunities open in ways you can't always predict."

The book also highlights the growing importance of relationship capital in modern leadership-an approach that emphasizes generosity, trust, and long-term collaboration as drivers of both personal and professional success.

Designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and emerging leaders, Lead With Value offers both inspiration and actionable guidance for those seeking to build influence while staying grounded in purpose and values. The book has already reached #1 on Amazon's New Releases in the Organizational Learning, Business Motivation & Self Improvement, and Motivational Business categories.

Lead With Value: A Blueprint for Leading with Purpose and Impact is now available through major online retailers. You can purchase it here.

About Bruce Cardenas

Bruce Cardenas is a business leader, entrepreneur, and mentor known for building high-impact brands and cultivating powerful relationships. Through his work across multiple industries, he has helped organizations scale while staying grounded in purpose and values.

Website: brucecardenas.com

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or interview requests, please contact:
press@palettestudiola.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939075/Bruce_Cardenas.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bruce-cardenas-shares-his-leadership-philosophy-behind-building-impactful-brands-in-new-book-lead-with-value-302720167.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.