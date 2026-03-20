Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group Corp. (NYSE: SKYH): For FY25, Sky Harbour reported consolidated revenue of $27.5 million, up 87% year over year, including $21.6 million of rental revenue and $6.0 million of fuel revenue. Revenue growth was driven by a full year of contribution from CMA, increased occupancy at BNA, OPF, and SJC, and the commencement of operations at DVT, ADS, and APA during 2025. On leasing, management noted Phoenix and Dallas were progressing somewhat faster than expected, while Denver was slower initially but improving. It was noted that early lease-up activity can include short-term leases at lower rates to drive occupancy before recycling those tenants into longer-term leases at target pricing. For future campuses, management highlighted an active pre-leasing strategy, particularly at Bradley, with pre-leasing rents running above existing campus averages due to long term leases signed.

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Key Takeaways:

FY25 revenue rose 87% to $27.5M, driven by CMA, higher occupancy, and new campuses at DVT, ADS, and APA.

Development continues aggressively, with $328M+ invested and funding secured for the next six projects totaling 1.0M+ rentable square feet.

Profitability improved meaningfully, with 7.6% GPM and adjusted EBITDA reaching run-rate breakeven in December 2025.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.