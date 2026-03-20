AI Influencer Generator Launches on Ryla.ai

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Ryla.ai today announces the official launch of its revolutionary AI Generator. Setting an entirely new standard in content creation, the platform provides the first comprehensive solution specifically designed for building and managing lifelike AI Influencers.

As the market for artificial personalities grows rapidly, creators and agencies have consistently faced one major hurdle: a lack of visual consistency. Ryla.ai eliminates this problem completely. It is currently the only tool on the market capable of creating hyper realistic AI Influencers that remain 100% consistent across every single video and image. The AI image generator lets users create ai images from just a prompt or by uploading reference images, offering creative control over image style, aspect ratio, and more.

The Technology Behind the Perfection Instead of overwhelming users with complex technical processes, Ryla.ai handles the heavy lifting. With just one click, the platform trains a custom LoRA model based on your character images. All the complicated workflows are handled automatically in the background, meaning users need absolutely no prior knowledge of machine learning, node-based systems, or coding. Users can generate stunning ai generated images and beautiful images by converting ai text or a text prompt into visuals, using advanced ai models and image models.

Whether used for social media campaigns, digital brand ambassadors, or entertainment, Ryla.ai combines all the essential tools into one seamless interface:

100% Character Consistency : Once created, your AI Avatar maintains the exact same facial features, identity, and proportions in every output.

Powerful AI Image Generator : Designed for creating photorealistic photoshoots and social media posts in any imaginable setting or style. It functions as a free ai image generator and online ai image tool, supporting unlimited image generation and offering a free plan for users to create more images.

Integrated AI Video Generator: Brings your character to life for smooth, consistent video content tailored for TikTok, Reels, or YouTube Shorts. The platform also supports video generation using the latest ai tools and models, including features inspired by nano banana and gpt image technology.

"With Ryla.ai, we are democratizing the creation of AI Influencers. What used to take entire teams of AI experts and days of tedious work now happens seamlessly in the background with a single click," said the team behind Ryla.ai. "Our AI Generator removes the technical barriers, allowing creators and brands to focus entirely on storytelling and content strategy." The platform provides creative freedom and creative inspiration, enabling users to experiment with specific style choices and reference photos to achieve the exact image they envision.

The platform is built for marketing agencies, brands, content creators, and visionaries looking to shape the next generation of social media. Ryla.ai is available to the public starting today. The image tool is designed for both professional quality and ease of use, allowing users to generate ai generated content and images created for commercial or personal projects.

For more information, press inquiries, or to try the tool yourself, please visit [ryla.ai].

About Ryla.ai:

Ryla.ai is an innovative tech startup specializing in the automated creation and management of highly consistent AI characters. By combining one-click LoRA training with fully automated backend workflows, Ryla.ai makes professional-grade AI generation accessible to everyone. Ryla.ai integrates multiple ai models and image models, making it a comprehensive solution for generating ai images, images generated from text to image, and supporting visual ideas for any project.

Applications of AI Generated Images

AI generated images are transforming the way businesses and creators approach visual content across a wide range of industries. With the best ai image generators now capable of producing high quality images and stunning visuals from just a simple prompt, the possibilities for creative concepts and professional work are virtually limitless.

In marketing, ai generated images are used to create eye-catching advertisements, product visuals, and social posts that capture attention and drive engagement. Brands can generate images tailored to specific campaigns, ensuring consistent results and a unique visual identity for every project. The ability to produce visuals with more detail and accurate text rendering makes these tools invaluable for commercial use, from digital banners to print materials.

The entertainment industry is also embracing ai image generation for concept art, storyboarding, and promotional content. Artists and designers can create images in various styles, experiment with new ideas, and generate high quality images for movies, video games, and animation-all with just a few clicks. This not only accelerates the creative process but also opens up new avenues for visual storytelling.

In education, ai generated images are being used to develop interactive learning materials, such as virtual labs, simulations, and educational videos. Teachers and instructional designers can generate visuals that make complex topics more accessible and engaging for students, enhancing the overall learning experience.

Healthcare professionals are leveraging ai image generators to create medical illustrations, anatomical models, and other reference images for patient education and training. The ability to generate images quickly and accurately helps reduce costs and ensures that high quality visuals are available for a variety of medical and educational purposes.

As ai technology continues to advance, the applications of ai generated images will only expand. Whether for commercial projects, creative exploration, or professional work, the ability to generate, create, and customize images with consistent results is revolutionizing the way we produce and use visual content. With ai image generators, anyone can bring their ideas to life and create stunning images for any purpose.

Media Contact:

Janis Tirtey

Contact@ryla.ai

ryla.ai

SOURCE: Ryla.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ai-influencer-generator-launches-on-ryla.ai-1145368