SMX Public Limited: SMX Reinvents Trust and Control Across Global Oil and Gas Supply Chains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is transforming the oil and gas industry by bringing real-time verification, traceability, and material intelligence to one of the world's most complex and high-value supply chains.

Energy markets operate at massive scale, moving crude oil, refined fuels, and petrochemical products across continents through intricate networks of producers, transporters, refiners, and traders. Yet despite the size and importance of these flows, the industry has long relied on fragmented systems and documentation to verify origin, authenticity, and movement.

In a market defined by volatility, geopolitical risk, and regulatory scrutiny, that gap has become increasingly consequential.

SMX addresses this challenge at its source - by enabling energy materials themselves to carry a persistent, verifiable identity.

Through its molecular marking technology, SMX embeds an invisible, tamper-resistant signature into crude oil, refined fuels, and petrochemical products. This signature is linked to a secure digital record, allowing stakeholders to authenticate and trace materials in real time as they move through extraction, transport, storage, refining, and distribution.

The impact is immediate and far-reaching.

Producers can protect the integrity of their output, ensuring that their product is not diluted, substituted, or misrepresented as it moves through global markets. Transporters and storage operators gain the ability to confirm that materials remain consistent and uncompromised across custody changes. Refiners can verify the origin and composition of inputs entering their facilities, improving operational efficiency and compliance.

For commodity traders, where value is tied to both quality and provenance, SMX introduces a new level of visibility. Transactions can be executed with greater confidence, as materials carry embedded verification that reduces disputes, enhances pricing accuracy, and strengthens counterparty trust.

Governments and regulators also stand to benefit significantly.

With SMX, energy flows can be monitored with unprecedented precision, supporting sanctions enforcement, anti-smuggling efforts, and compliance with environmental and trade regulations. Materials can be authenticated at any point in the supply chain, providing authorities with real-time insight into origin and movement.

At a time when global energy systems are under pressure to balance security, affordability, and sustainability, transparency is becoming a strategic requirement.

SMX's technology also supports the industry's evolving focus on emissions and accountability. By linking physical materials to verifiable data, energy producers and operators can better track and report on the lifecycle of their products - helping meet growing demands for disclosure and environmental responsibility.

Beyond risk mitigation, SMX is unlocking new efficiencies.

By turning oil and gas products into data-rich assets, the company enables smarter logistics, more precise inventory management, and improved decision-making across the value chain. What was once opaque becomes measurable. What was once assumed can now be proven.

In this new paradigm, verification is not an add-on-it is embedded.

As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the ability to trust what is moving through the system becomes as important as the energy itself.

SMX is delivering that capability - ensuring that every barrel, every shipment, and every transaction is backed by verifiable truth.

In doing so, SMX is not only strengthening the resilience of oil and gas supply chains - it is redefining how value, trust, and accountability are established in the energy economy.

Contact:

Jeremy Murphy

jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-reinvents-trust-and-control-across-global-oil-and-gas-supply-1150108