SMX Public Limited: SMX and the Age of Parity: Why the Next Plastic Boom Will Be Recycled

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / A new economic reality is reshaping global manufacturing, and it is challenging one of the oldest assumptions in the plastics market: that virgin plastic made from oil and gas will always be the cheapest option.

For decades, that was true. Virgin plastic was abundant, inexpensive, and easy to scale. Recycled plastic, by contrast, was often treated as a sustainability gesture - useful for ESG reports, but rarely central to pricing, sourcing, or supply-chain strategy.

That equation is changing.

Oil volatility, war, tariffs, regulation, and supply-chain pressure are rewriting the economics of materials. When energy prices spike, virgin plastic can reprice with them. When conflict or disruption moves through oil and gas markets, the impact does not stop at the refinery. It travels into packaging, retail, medicine, food distribution, household goods, and consumer budgets.

That is the environment SMX calls the Age of Parity - the point where certified recycled plastic begins competing not as a compromise, but as a practical economic alternative.

The shift matters because modern life runs on plastic. It is embedded in healthcare, logistics, electronics, hygiene, food safety, transportation, construction, and consumer goods. When plastic costs rise, affordability suffers across the system.

SMX's technology is built for that pressure point. By embedding molecular markers directly into materials, SMX gives recycled plastic a persistent identity that can survive sorting, processing, manufacturing, reuse, and resale. That identity can then be connected to a digital material passport, creating an audit-ready record of what the material is, where it came from, and whether it meets certified recycled-content standards.

That proof changes the value of recycled material. Without verification, recycled plastic remains vulnerable to doubt, discounting, and greenwashing claims. With verification, it becomes a certified commodity manufacturers can trust, regulators can audit, and brands can defend.

That is why certified recycling is no longer only a sustainability story. It is becoming an affordability tool. It gives manufacturers a way to reduce dependence on virgin oil-based inputs, protect margins, stabilize sourcing, and break part of the link between material costs and consumer prices.

In the Age of Parity, recycled plastic is not asking to be included because it is greener. It is becoming necessary because it can be verified, traded, scaled, and trusted.

For SMX, that is the larger opportunity. As volatility becomes the new normal, the value of a material will increasingly depend on whether its identity can be certified. Proof is becoming infrastructure. And certified recycling may be one of the clearest ways to maintain modern life without passing every oil shock directly to consumers.

Press Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-the-age-of-parity-why-the-next-plastic-boom-will-be-recy-1173896