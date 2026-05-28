SMX Public Limited: SMX: 'Made in America' Now Requires a New Kind of Proof

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / American manufacturing is no longer just a question of where something is assembled.

It is a question of what it is made from, where those materials came from, how they moved, whether they can be verified, and whether they can be used more efficiently.

That is the new industrial reality. In a world shaped by war, tariffs, oil volatility, supply-chain disruption, rising compliance demands, and pressure on raw materials, the ability to prove material origin and extract more value from every input is becoming a measure of national strength.

That is where SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is positioning its technology.

SMX's work in molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity is built around a simple but powerful idea: materials should be able to prove what they are. Not through paperwork alone. Not through supplier claims alone. Not through labels that can be separated from the product. But through a verified identity connected directly to the material itself.

That idea is becoming increasingly important as the meaning of "Made in America" changes.

For decades, the phrase was tied to domestic production, jobs, factories, and patriotic branding. Those still matter. But in today's global economy, a stronger standard is emerging. American industry must be able to prove the origin, composition, chain of custody, recycled content, compliance status, and lifecycle history of the materials that move through its supply chains.

Without that proof, "Made in America" risks becoming just another claim.

With it, the phrase becomes a verified standard.

SMX's technology is designed to help deliver that standard. By embedding invisible molecular markers into materials and linking them to secure digital records, SMX can help create a persistent identity that follows materials through production, trade, reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into commerce.

That matters because industrial strength is no longer measured only by output. It is measured by resilience.

Can manufacturers verify their inputs? Can they reduce dependence on opaque offshore sourcing? Can they trust recycled materials enough to use them at scale? Can they document compliance? Can they prove where materials came from when regulators, customers, auditors, or trading partners demand evidence?

These are no longer side issues. They are becoming central to competitiveness.

The original SMX announcement made the case that material efficiency is becoming a new engine of U.S. industrial strength, especially as geopolitical conflict, tariff pressure, supply disruptions, and compliance demands expose weaknesses in global supply chains. It also highlighted SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform, launched April 6, 2026, as a system designed to connect physical materials and products to secure digital records for identity, traceability, compliance, authentication, and lifecycle tracking.

The broader point is clear: America cannot build a stronger industrial base on uncertain materials.

It needs proof.

It needs visibility.

It needs systems that make materials more usable, more trusted, more recoverable, and more valuable.

That is why material efficiency is no longer a sustainability slogan. It is becoming industrial leverage.

When materials can be verified, manufacturers can make better sourcing decisions. Recycled plastic can be trusted more easily. Metals can be authenticated. Textiles can carry origin and composition data. Luxury goods, packaging, industrial inputs, and consumer products can be connected to records that show where they came from and how they moved.

That kind of transparency can help companies reduce waste, support compliance, fight fraud, improve supply-chain confidence, and recover more value from materials already in circulation.

It can also help make American manufacturing less vulnerable.

If a company can verify domestic or allied material streams, it may reduce reliance on unclear, unstable, or politically exposed sources. If recycled inputs can be authenticated, they become easier to integrate into production. If chain of custody can be documented, companies gain stronger protection against disputed claims, counterfeit inputs, and compliance risk.

That is the next phase of industrial policy in practical form: not just making more, but making smarter.

The old model treated materials as commodities. They moved through supply chains, were used, discarded, and often lost.

The new model treats materials as assets. They can be marked, authenticated, tracked, recovered, and reused with data attached.

That shift has implications across plastics, metals, textiles, packaging, electronics, automotive supply chains, consumer goods, and high-value manufacturing. The more a material's identity can be verified, the more useful it becomes across its lifecycle.

That is the economic opportunity SMX is pursuing.

Its platform is designed to connect physical materials to digital records that can support proof of origin, composition, chain of custody, compliance, lifecycle history, and re-entry into commerce. In practical terms, that means materials can carry a verified identity from first use through reuse, recycling, resale, and recovery.

For manufacturers, that can mean greater confidence.

For regulators, stronger auditability.

For brands, more defensible claims.

For consumers, more trust.

For the American economy, greater resilience.

The next era of "Made in America" will not be built on slogans alone. It will be built on proof systems that show where materials came from, how efficiently they are used, and whether they can keep moving through the economy instead of being wasted.

That is why SMX's work in material identity matters.

It turns traceability from a reporting exercise into infrastructure. It turns recycled and recovered inputs from uncertain materials into verified assets. It turns supply-chain visibility into a competitive tool.

America's industrial future will depend not only on what it produces, but on how intelligently it manages the materials required to produce it.

Material efficiency is no longer optional.

It is becoming part of the new foundation of American industrial power.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, lifecycle history, compliance, recovery, reuse, and re-entry into commerce.

Contact:

Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-made-in-america-now-requires-a-new-kind-of-proof-1171318