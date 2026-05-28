SMX Public Limited: SMX: America's Next Industrial Advantage Will Come From Knowing Exactly What Things Are Made Of

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / The future of American manufacturing will not be decided only by what gets built here.

It will be decided by whether America can prove what those products are made from, where their materials came from, how they moved, how efficiently they were used, and whether they can be recovered, reused, and put back into the economy.

That is the new meaning of industrial strength.

In a world shaped by geopolitical conflict, tariff pressure, supply-chain disruption, resource volatility, and rising compliance demands, material efficiency is no longer a side issue. It is becoming a national competitiveness issue. The companies and countries that can extract more value from every material stream - while proving origin, composition, chain of custody, and reuse potential - may be the ones best positioned to lead the next phase of manufacturing.

That is the larger argument now surrounding SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), whose technology is built around material identity, authentication, traceability, and secure digital records. The original SMX release described material efficiency as a new engine of U.S. industrial strength and tied that argument to its Digital Material Passport Platform, launched April 6, 2026.

The idea is straightforward but powerful: materials should not move through the economy anonymously.

They should be identifiable. Verifiable. Traceable. Auditable. Recoverable.

That shift matters because "Made in America" can no longer be treated as a label alone. In the modern supply-chain economy, a product's final assembly location is only part of the story. Manufacturers, regulators, customers, auditors, trading partners, and consumers increasingly want to know what materials were used, whether those materials were sourced responsibly, whether recycled content claims are real, and whether the product's history can be verified.

SMX's technology is designed to help answer those questions.

Through molecular marking and digital traceability, SMX can connect physical materials and products to secure digital records. That means materials can carry information about origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, compliance status, reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into commerce.

In practical terms, SMX helps turn materials from anonymous commodities into verified assets.

That distinction is becoming more important as American industry faces a more volatile global materials environment. Plastic markets, metals, textiles, packaging, and other critical material streams are increasingly exposed to energy costs, geopolitical risk, transportation pressure, regulatory scrutiny, and sourcing uncertainty.

When material flows are opaque, companies are more vulnerable.

When material flows are verified, companies have more control.

That is why material efficiency is not simply about using less. It is about using smarter. It is about knowing what is in the system, where it came from, how it can be trusted, and how much additional value can be recovered before it becomes waste.

SMX's work in recycled plastics illustrates the point. Recycled plastic has long suffered from a trust problem. Manufacturers may want to use more of it, but adoption can be limited by uncertainty around quality, source, composition, documentation, and recycled-content claims. If recycled materials cannot be verified, they remain harder to price, harder to integrate, and harder to defend under scrutiny.

SMX's model is built to close that gap.

By tying physical markers to digital records, SMX can help create a verified identity for recycled materials. That identity can support sourcing confidence, compliance, auditability, and higher-value commercial use. Once a recycled material can be authenticated and traced, it becomes more useful inside manufacturing supply chains.

That is where recycling becomes industrial strategy.

The old model treated waste as an endpoint. The new model treats recoverable material as supply.

The old model relied on claims. The new model requires proof.

The old model moved materials through fragmented systems. The new model gives materials identity.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform builds on that same principle. The platform is designed to connect physical materials and products to secure digital records, allowing a material or product to carry a persistent passport containing origin, composition, chain-of-custody, lifecycle history, and status across production, trade, reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into commerce.

For American manufacturing, that capability could become a competitive advantage.

A verified domestic material stream is more valuable than an uncertain one. A traceable supply chain is more defensible than an opaque one. A product whose material history can be authenticated is stronger than one supported only by paperwork or supplier declarations.

That matters in an era when companies are being asked to prove more, document more, and account for more.

It also matters for affordability and resilience. If manufacturers can verify and reuse more materials already circulating through the economy, they may reduce dependence on volatile foreign inputs, improve sourcing flexibility, and capture value that would otherwise be lost. That kind of material intelligence can help make supply chains more stable and more efficient.

This is the next phase of "Made in America."

Not just making more things here.

Making smarter use of what America already has.

Recovering more value from materials already in circulation. Verifying domestic and allied sourcing. Strengthening trust in recycled and reused inputs. Reducing waste. Supporting compliance. Giving manufacturers better data. Turning supply-chain transparency into industrial power.

That is the opportunity SMX is addressing.

Its technology does not simply tell companies to be more sustainable. It gives them tools to prove what their materials are, where they came from, how they moved, and how they can keep generating value.

That is why material efficiency is becoming a new form of leverage.

In the next industrial economy, the winners may not be only those who produce the most. They may be the ones who know the most about what they produce - and can prove it.

America's manufacturing future will depend on factories, workers, infrastructure, innovation, and investment. But it will also depend on something more basic: the ability to verify the materials that move through the system.

SMX is building technology for that future.

Because the next era of American industrial strength will not be built on slogans alone.

It will be built on proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, compliance, recovery, reuse, and re-entry into commerce.

Contact:

Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-americas-next-industrial-advantage-will-come-from-knowing-ex-1171317