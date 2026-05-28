SMX Public Limited: SMX: America's Next Manufacturing Edge Will Be Built On Material Intelligence

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / The future of American manufacturing will not be measured only by how much the country can produce.

It will be measured by how much it can prove.

Where did the materials come from? What are they made of? How did they move? Can they be reused? Can they be recycled? Can they be verified? Can they be trusted?

Those questions are quickly becoming central to the next phase of industrial strength. In a world defined by tariff pressure, geopolitical instability, raw-material volatility, supply-chain disruption, and rising compliance demands, material efficiency is no longer a sustainability talking point. It is becoming an economic and national competitiveness issue.

That is the opportunity SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is working to address.

SMX's technology is built around material identity - the ability to mark, authenticate, trace, and connect physical materials to secure digital records. Its platform is designed to help materials carry proof of origin, composition, chain of custody, recycled content, compliance status, lifecycle history, reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into commerce.

In plain terms, SMX gives materials a memory.

That capability matters because the old definition of "Made in America" is no longer enough. Final assembly is only part of the story. Today's manufacturers, regulators, buyers, auditors, and consumers increasingly want to know what a product is made from, where those inputs came from, whether recycled-content claims are real, and whether the full material journey can be verified.

The label is no longer the proof.

The material must become the proof.

Through molecular marking and digital traceability, SMX can connect physical materials and products to secure records that move with them across the supply chain. That means a material can carry verified information through production, trade, use, recovery, recycling, resale, and future re-entry into the economy.

That changes the value equation.

A verified material is more useful than an anonymous one. A traceable input is more defensible than an opaque one. A recycled material with authenticated content is easier to trust, price, source, and integrate into manufacturing.

That is why material intelligence is becoming industrial leverage.

For American manufacturers, the stakes are practical. Unverified material streams create risk. Opaque sourcing creates vulnerability. Recycled inputs without proof remain harder to scale. Compliance claims without evidence become harder to defend. Supply chains without visibility leave companies exposed to disruption, fraud, and cost volatility.

SMX's platform is designed to close that gap.

By tying physical markers to digital records, SMX helps turn materials from anonymous commodities into verified assets. Plastics, metals, textiles, packaging, industrial inputs, and consumer goods can be connected to data that supports authentication, sourcing confidence, lifecycle tracking, and compliance.

That is where material efficiency becomes more than using less.

It becomes using smarter.

It means recovering more value from materials already in circulation. It means giving recycled and reused inputs the credibility they need to move through industrial supply chains. It means reducing waste, improving visibility, strengthening compliance, and helping companies make better sourcing decisions.

It also means making American manufacturing more resilient.

If domestic and allied material streams can be verified, they become more valuable. If recycled materials can be authenticated, they become more commercially useful. If chain of custody can be documented, products become easier to defend in regulated, competitive, and global markets.

That is the next phase of "Made in America."

Not just produced here.

Proven here.

Tracked here.

Recovered here.

Reused here.

Verified here.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform builds on that principle. It is designed to give materials and products a persistent identity that can include origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, compliance status, recycling data, and re-entry potential. That information can help support manufacturers, brands, regulators, auditors, and consumers as supply chains become more complex and accountability becomes more important.

The old industrial model treated materials as expendable. Extract them. Process them. Use them. Discard them.

The new model treats materials as assets. Identify them. Authenticate them. Track them. Recover them. Reuse them. Keep them moving through the economy with proof attached.

That shift has implications far beyond sustainability. It touches affordability, supply-chain security, regulatory compliance, manufacturing independence, and the ability of American companies to compete in markets where trust is becoming as important as output.

The companies that know more about their materials may be better positioned to control costs, reduce dependency, support compliance, verify claims, and recover value that would otherwise be lost.

That is the industrial future SMX is helping build.

A future where American strength is not defined only by factories, workers, infrastructure, and innovation, but also by the ability to verify the materials moving through the system.

Because the next era of manufacturing will not be built on slogans alone.

It will be built on proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, compliance, recovery, reuse, and re-entry into commerce.

Contact:

Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-americas-next-manufacturing-edge-will-be-built-on-material-i-1171316