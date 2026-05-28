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WKN: A41Z06 | ISIN: IE0008D7EWV5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.05.26 | 21:52
8,015 US-Dollar
+0,31 % +0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 06:02 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: SMX: The Next "Made In America" Advantage Is Proof Of What Products Are Made From

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / American manufacturing is entering a new era where the label is no longer enough.

"Made in America" still matters. But in a global economy shaped by tariff pressure, geopolitical risk, supply-chain disruption, raw-material volatility, recycling mandates, and rising compliance demands, the more important question is becoming: Can it be proven?

Can a manufacturer prove where its materials came from? Can it verify what those materials contain? Can it document chain of custody? Can it authenticate recycled content? Can it show that materials can be recovered, reused, recycled, or returned to commerce instead of wasted?

Those questions are no longer peripheral. They are becoming central to the next phase of industrial competitiveness.

That is where SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is positioning its technology. SMX provides molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity solutions designed to connect physical materials with secure digital records. Its platform allows materials to carry proof of origin, composition, recycled content, compliance status, lifecycle history, chain of custody, reuse, resale, recycling, and re-entry potential.

In simpler terms: SMX helps turn raw materials into verified assets.

That shift is important because American manufacturing is no longer just about production capacity. It is about material intelligence. Factories matter. Workers matter. Infrastructure matters. But the companies that can prove what moves through their supply chains may have an advantage over those that rely on paperwork, supplier declarations, or unverified claims.

The old model treated materials as anonymous inputs.

The new model gives them identity.

Through molecular marking and digital traceability, SMX can connect physical materials and products to records that move with them through production, distribution, use, recovery, recycling, resale, and re-entry into the economy. That gives manufacturers, brands, regulators, auditors, and customers a clearer way to verify what a product is made from and how it moved.

That kind of proof is becoming more valuable as supply chains become more complex.

Plastic, metals, textiles, packaging, electronics, automotive parts, consumer goods, and industrial inputs can move through multiple suppliers, countries, processors, manufacturers, recyclers, and resale channels before reaching the end of their useful life. Without a trusted identity, those materials can become difficult to price, authenticate, recover, or reuse.

SMX's technology is designed to close that gap.

A verified material can be trusted more easily. A traceable supply chain can be defended more confidently. A recycled input with authenticated content can move more readily into manufacturing. A product with documented material history can support stronger claims, clearer compliance, and greater market confidence.

That is why material efficiency is becoming more than an environmental issue.

It is becoming an economic strategy.

It is about recovering more value from materials already in circulation. It is about reducing dependence on uncertain or opaque sourcing. It is about helping companies use materials smarter, document them better, and keep them moving through the economy longer. It is about turning waste into supply and supply into verified value.

For American industry, that matters.

If domestic and allied material streams can be identified and verified, they become more useful. If recycled and reused materials can be authenticated, they become more commercially viable. If chain of custody can be documented, companies can reduce risk, support compliance, and build trust across markets that increasingly demand evidence.

That is the next evolution of "Made in America."

Not just assembled here.

Verified here.

Tracked here.

Recovered here.

Reused here.

Proven here.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform builds on that idea by giving materials and products a persistent identity. That identity can include origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, compliance information, and recovery or re-entry status. Instead of losing value after first use, materials can carry data that helps them remain useful across multiple stages of the economy.

That changes the way companies think about materials.

The old industrial model was linear: extract, produce, use, discard.

The new model is circular and data-driven: identify, authenticate, use, recover, verify, reuse, and re-enter.

That is not simply a sustainability story. It is a competitiveness story. A resilience story. A cost-control story. A manufacturing-independence story. A trust story.

As global instability continues to expose weaknesses in supply chains, the ability to verify materials may become one of the most practical tools available to manufacturers. Companies that know more about their materials can make better decisions. They can support stronger claims. They can reduce exposure to opaque sourcing. They can recover value that would otherwise be lost.

That is the industrial future SMX is helping build.

One where materials no longer move anonymously through the economy. One where products carry proof. One where recycled, reused, and recovered inputs can be trusted at scale. One where American manufacturing is not only measured by what it makes, but by how intelligently it manages the materials behind it.

The next era of industrial strength will not be built on slogans alone.

It will be built on proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, compliance, recovery, reuse, and re-entry into commerce.

Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-the-next-%22made-in-america%22-advantage-is-proof-of-what-produc-1171314

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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