SMX Public Limited: SMX: The New Luxury Standard Isn't Storytelling. It's Proof.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Luxury has always sold more than product.

It has sold origin. Craftsmanship. rarity. Heritage. The atelier. The maker. The mine. The leather. The watch movement. The diamond. The story behind the object.

But in today's market, story is no longer enough.

Counterfeiting is more sophisticated. Resale is global. Supply chains are fragmented. Consumers are more skeptical. Regulators are asking harder questions. And luxury goods now move through multiple owners, platforms, countries, and authentication systems long after the original sale.

That is why provenance is becoming one of the most valuable assets in luxury.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology designed to make that provenance verifiable. Through molecular marking, authentication, digital traceability, and secure digital records, SMX can embed identity directly into the materials used to make luxury goods - including textiles, leather, precious metals, gemstones, and other high-value inputs.

In simple terms, SMX helps luxury products prove who they are.

That represents a major shift for an industry long built on reputation. For generations, luxury brands have asked consumers to trust the name, the boutique, the certificate, the receipt, or the expert authentication service. But those systems exist outside the product. They can be lost, separated, copied, questioned, or manipulated.

SMX moves the proof into the material itself.

By inserting invisible, durable molecular markers into materials and connecting those markers to secure digital records, SMX allows products to carry a persistent identity across their lifecycle. That identity can help verify origin, composition, authenticity, chain of custody, ownership pathways, sustainability claims, and movement through primary and secondary markets.

The result is a new kind of luxury infrastructure: provenance that does not depend solely on paper, promises, or perception.

That matters because luxury is no longer confined to the first sale. A handbag, watch, piece of jewelry, couture garment, or collectible accessory may be bought, resold, authenticated, insured, inherited, repaired, restored, and resold again. Each transaction creates a new moment of risk - and a new need for proof.

For brands, that proof can help protect against counterfeiting, gray-market leakage, unauthorized distribution, and erosion of brand equity.

For consumers, it can create greater confidence in what they are buying, whether new or pre-owned.

For resale platforms, collectors, insurers, and marketplaces, it can help establish a stronger standard for trust, value, and liquidity.

That is where luxury is heading.

The old luxury economy was built on controlled storytelling. The new luxury economy will be built on verified identity.

And the stakes are rising.

Today's luxury consumers are asking more questions about sourcing, sustainability, ethical production, recycled or reclaimed content, and material origin. They want to know where the gold came from. How the leather was sourced. Whether a gemstone is authentic. Whether a fabric claim is real. Whether a product's history can be verified from source to sale and beyond.

At the same time, brands are facing greater pressure to defend those claims across global supply chains.

SMX gives companies a way to connect the physical product to a verifiable digital record. That means the material itself can help support the claim. Not just a label. Not just a certificate. Not just a brand statement.

Proof embedded where it matters most.

Inside the product.

This is especially important as the resale market continues to reshape the definition of luxury value. In the past, a product's value was often tied to brand name, condition, scarcity, and desirability. Increasingly, value will also depend on whether its authenticity and history can be verified with confidence.

A luxury product with provable provenance may command more trust.

A luxury product with verified materials may carry more value.

A luxury product with a persistent digital identity may move more easily through resale, insurance, authentication, repair, and ownership transfer.

That is the opportunity SMX is addressing.

Its platform helps move luxury from belief to evidence. From story to substantiation. From external documentation to material-level proof.

The implications extend beyond anti-counterfeiting. This is about protecting brand integrity in a market where luxury goods are no longer static objects. They are mobile assets. They travel, change hands, accumulate history, and retain value over time.

In that world, the question is no longer simply, "Is it real?"

The question becomes: Can its entire story be proven?

SMX's technology is designed to answer that question by giving luxury materials and products a traceable, verifiable identity that can endure across the product lifecycle.

That may redefine what luxury means in the next era.

Because the future of luxury will not belong only to the brands with the strongest stories.

It will belong to the brands that can prove them.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, and compliance across global supply chains.

Contact:

Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-the-new-luxury-standard-isnt-storytelling.-its-proof.-1171304