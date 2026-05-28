SMX Public Limited: SMX and The Age of Parity: Why Recycled Plastic Is Moving From Green Promise to Economic Necessity

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The old plastics economy was built on one assumption: virgin plastic would always be cheap.

That assumption is breaking.

War, oil volatility, tariffs, supply chain disruption, transportation costs, petrochemical pressure, and rising resource constraints are forcing a new reality on manufacturers, brands, retailers, and consumers. Plastic is no longer just a sustainability issue. It is becoming an affordability issue.

That is the point behind what SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) calls the Age of Parity: the moment when recycled plastic and virgin plastic begin converging in cost, shifting recycled material from a secondary environmental choice into a primary economic tool.

For decades, recycled plastic was often treated as the more expensive, more complicated, more idealistic option. Virgin plastic was the default because it was abundant, predictable, and cheap.

That equation is changing.

As oil-linked inputs become more volatile, as global conflict disrupts supply lines, and as manufacturers face rising costs across energy, freight, packaging, and raw materials, recycled plastic is no longer simply competing on virtue. It is beginning to compete on value.

Plastic is embedded in nearly every layer of modern life. It protects food, medicine, electronics, household goods, healthcare products, logistics systems, automotive components, textiles, consumer products, and industrial supply chains. It is not just a bottle, a bag, or a package. It is part of the infrastructure that keeps modern commerce moving.

When plastic becomes more expensive, modern life becomes more expensive with it.

Recent reporting cited in the original SMX release underscores the pressure already building. IDNFinancials reported in April 2026 that supply disruptions tied to Middle East instability pushed domestic plastic prices up by as much as 100%. The World Bank's "What a Waste 3.0" findings estimate that nearly 29% of global plastic waste - about 93 million tonnes annually - is mismanaged.

Together, those numbers point to a structural failure in the global materials economy. The world is paying more for virgin plastic while losing enormous amounts of plastic that could be recovered, verified, and returned to productive use.

The answer is not simply more recycling.

The answer is verified recycling.

Manufacturers cannot build a more resilient materials system on hope, vague claims, or inconsistent documentation. They need to know exactly what recycled material they are buying, where it came from, what it contains, how it moved through the supply chain, and whether it meets the standards required for reuse.

That is where SMX's technology becomes critical.

Through its molecular marking and digital traceability platform, SMX gives physical materials a persistent identity. Its technology is designed to connect plastics and other materials to verifiable data tied to origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody, lifecycle history, and reuse potential.

In effect, SMX helps convert recycled plastic from an uncertain input into an authenticated material asset.

That matters because trust is now one of the biggest barriers to scale. Recycled material cannot become a reliable alternative to virgin material if manufacturers, regulators, auditors, brands, and consumers cannot verify its claims.

Without proof, recycled plastic remains vulnerable to doubt.

With proof, it becomes supply.

That is the deeper meaning of the Age of Parity. It is not simply about recycled plastic becoming more cost competitive. It is about recycled plastic becoming more usable, bankable, traceable, and trusted inside the global economy.

In an era when virgin plastic prices can be pushed higher by oil shocks, war, tariffs, freight costs, or petrochemical disruption, verified recycled plastic may become a stabilizing force. It can help manufacturers reduce dependence on volatile feedstocks, create more resilient sourcing options, and limit the degree to which material shocks move directly into consumer prices.

This is where recycling moves beyond environmental messaging.

It becomes cost control.

It becomes supply-chain protection.

It becomes inflation resistance.

It becomes a way to keep the materials of modern life circulating instead of being discarded, lost, or mismanaged.

The old recycling conversation was about doing the right thing. The new recycling conversation is about keeping modern life affordable.

That shift has major implications for companies and consumers alike. For companies, verified recycling offers a way to support compliance, procurement, sustainability reporting, and supply-chain resilience. For consumers, it may help protect access to everyday goods whose prices are increasingly exposed to global volatility.

The future of plastic will not be decided by volume alone. It will be decided by verification.

Recovered plastic must be identifiable. It must be authenticated. It must be traceable. It must be trusted enough to re-enter manufacturing at scale.

That is the materials economy SMX is helping build: one where physical goods are not merely produced, used, and discarded, but marked, verified, recovered, and returned with data attached.

The Age of Parity is therefore not just a recycling story. It is an affordability story. It is a manufacturing story. It is a supply-chain story. And increasingly, it is a modern-life story.

Because if cheap virgin plastic can no longer be taken for granted, verified recycled plastic may become one of the most important tools for preserving economic stability, protecting consumers, and sustaining the standard of living the global economy was built to deliver.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, and compliance across global supply chains.

Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-the-age-of-parity-why-recycled-plastic-is-moving-from-gr-1171301