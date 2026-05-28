SMX Public Limited: SMX and The Age Of Parity: Why Verified Recycled Plastic May Become the Price Stabilizer Modern Life Needs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Plastic was once treated as the cheapest material in the world. That assumption is breaking.

War, oil volatility, supply chain disruption, tariffs, petrochemical pressure, transportation costs, and rising global waste are exposing a new reality: plastic is no longer just a packaging issue or a pollution issue. It is becoming an affordability issue.

That is the core of what SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) calls the Age of Parity - the moment when recycled plastic and virgin plastic begin moving closer in cost, not because recycling suddenly became fashionable, but because virgin plastic is becoming more exposed to the same forces destabilizing energy, freight, manufacturing, and consumer prices.

In other words, recycled plastic is no longer just competing on sustainability. It is beginning to compete on economics.

For decades, modern life has been built on abundant, inexpensive plastic. It protects food, medicine, electronics, household goods, personal care products, medical devices, logistics systems, automotive components, and thousands of everyday products consumers rarely think about until prices rise.

But the idea that virgin plastic will always be cheap, available, and predictable is being tested.

Recent reporting cited in the original SMX release showed the severity of the shift. IDNFinancials reported in April 2026 that supply disruptions tied to Middle East instability pushed domestic plastic prices up by as much as 100%. The World Bank's "What a Waste 3.0" findings estimated that nearly 29% of global plastic waste - roughly 93 million tonnes annually - is mismanaged.

Those two facts now sit on opposite sides of the same crisis. On one side, the world is facing volatile plastic prices. On the other, it is failing to recover and reuse enormous amounts of plastic already in circulation.

The opportunity is no longer just to recycle more. It is to make recycled plastic trusted enough to re-enter manufacturing supply chains at scale.

That is where verification becomes essential.

Recycled plastic cannot become a true industrial alternative if manufacturers, brands, regulators, auditors, and consumers cannot trust what it is, where it came from, how it moved, and whether it actually contains the recycled content being claimed.

SMX's technology is designed to solve that trust gap.

Through its molecular marking and digital traceability platform, SMX can give physical materials a persistent identity. Its technology allows plastics and other materials to carry verifiable data tied to origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody, lifecycle history, and reuse potential. That transforms recycled plastic from an uncertain input into a material that can be authenticated, tracked, certified, and trusted.

That distinction matters because the future of recycling will not be decided by good intentions alone. It will be decided by whether recycled materials can meet the standards of modern manufacturing.

Companies do not simply need more recycled plastic. They need verified recycled plastic.

They need proof that satisfies procurement departments. Proof that holds up under regulatory scrutiny. Proof that can support sustainability claims. Proof that allows recycled material to move through global supply chains with the same confidence historically given to virgin material.

That is why the Age of Parity is bigger than a pricing trend.

It marks a structural shift in how the global economy may begin to value materials. Plastic can no longer be viewed only as disposable output. It must increasingly be treated as a recoverable, identifiable, data-rich asset capable of moving through multiple lifecycles.

In a world where virgin plastic prices can spike because of oil shocks, geopolitical conflict, tariffs, or supply disruption, verified recycled plastic may become a stabilizing force. It can help manufacturers reduce dependence on volatile feedstocks, support more reliable sourcing, and potentially reduce the degree to which cost shocks pass through to consumers.

That has implications far beyond sustainability.

It touches inflation. It touches affordability. It touches manufacturing resilience. It touches access to the products that make modern life function.

Plastic is embedded in nearly every part of the consumer economy. If the cost of plastic becomes unstable, the cost of modern life becomes unstable with it.

That is why verified recycling may become one of the most important infrastructure tools of the next materials economy.

Not recycling as a slogan. Not recycling as a compliance exercise. Not recycling as a marketing claim.

Recycling as proof.

Recycling as supply.

Recycling as price protection.

Recycling as a way to keep the essential materials of modern life moving through the economy instead of being lost to waste.

The Age of Parity is not simply about recycled plastic catching up to virgin plastic. It is about the market recognizing that the old model of cheap, limitless, disposable material is under pressure.

The next model will require identity, authentication, traceability, and trust.

SMX is positioning its technology for that transition - a transition in which materials are not merely used and discarded, but marked, verified, recovered, and reintroduced into supply chains with data attached.

That is the new economics of plastic.

And it may be the difference between a recycling system built on promises and a materials economy built on proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, and compliance across global supply chains.

Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-the-age-of-parity-why-verified-recycled-plastic-may-beco-1171284