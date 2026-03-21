Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., has resigned as Vice President of Exploration of the Company, effective March 20, 2026.

Mr. Hanson will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and will retain his role as the Company's Qualified Person ("QP") as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company will continue to benefit from Mr. Hanson's extensive technical expertise and geological knowledge in his ongoing capacity as QP and director.

"We thank Jeremy for his significant contributions as Vice President of Exploration and are pleased that he will continue to provide his technical guidance to the Company in his roles as QP and director," said Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer. "His continued involvement ensures seamless continuity of our exploration programs and the integrity of our technical disclosure."

The Company confirms that all current technical disclosure remains supported by Mr. Hanson in his capacity as QP under NI 43-101, and that no changes to the Company's exploration programs or technical reporting are anticipated as a result of this transition.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in central B.C, as well hold the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 kilometers east of the mining town of Merritt, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARLYLE

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Carlyle regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "expects", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: Mr. Hanson's continued involvement as QP and director.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that Mr. Hanson may not continue to serve as QP or director.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Carlyle has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: Mr. Hanson will continue to serve as QP and director. Although management of Carlyle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289447

Source: Carlyle Commodities Corp.