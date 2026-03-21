Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT.H) (the "Company" or "Skychain") provides an update regarding a delisting notice received from the TSX Venture Exchange and the status of the Company's access to corporate information.

The Company previously received a notice from the TSX Venture Exchange regarding potential delisting dated November 3, 2025. The notice was received by the prior management of the Company and was subsequently brought to the attention of the current board following its appointment on February 6, 2026. The Company has since obtained an extension to respond to the notice by March 24, 2026.

As of the date of this release, the newly constituted board of directors is not in a position to make an informed determination with respect to the delisting matter, as the Company has not obtained access to any electronic records, systems, data servers, computers, or other IT infrastructure, including corporate, financial, and operational data, and does not have access to the Company's banking or financial accounts. The Company has received only limited physical records, primarily consisting of historical paper documents from prior periods, generally dating from approximately 2018 to 2021, which are insufficient to support the board's review.

The board has made efforts to contact former directors, officers, and senior management, including Don Gordon, Lindley (Xinlin) Huang, Richard (Weichong) Du, and Bernard (Wing Mou) Fung, to request the delivery of corporate records, systems access, and related information.

As previously disclosed, the Company has received limited information from former Chief Executive Officer and director Don Gordon. The Company has not received access to critical electronic records, systems, or complete corporate information required to support the board's review and decision-making from other former directors, officers, or members of senior management.

Pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated January 15, 2026, the Company is required to preserve and deliver all documents, records, passwords, and property to the replacement directors and to cooperate with them in giving effect to the Court's order.

The Company acknowledges that, due to the current lack of access to corporate records and systems, it remains limited in its ability to fully assess its financial position and operations. The Company invites any individuals or parties who may have relevant information, or who are in a position to assist the current board in obtaining access to corporate records, systems, or accounts, to contact the Company at: info.skychaintechnologiesinc@gmail.com.

The board continues to take steps to obtain access to the Company's records and systems and to assess the Company's financial position and regulatory obligations. The Company will provide further updates as additional information becomes available and as required under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX Board under the symbol SCT.H.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Skychain Technologies Inc.