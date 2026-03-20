Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1187P | ISIN: US49803T3005 | Ticker-Symbol: FGC1
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 20:42
22,000 Euro
+2,80 % +0,600
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,20021,40009:52
21,00021,60020.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 21:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kite Realty Group Trust: Kite Realty Group Promotes Heath R. Fear to President and Chief Financial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) today announced that Heath R. Fear, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer. In this expanded role, Mr. Fear will continue to report to John A. Kite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Thomas K. McGowan will continue in his role as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Fear joined the Company in 2018, and this promotion reflects the broadening scope of responsibilities he has assumed during his tenure. He will continue to lead the Company's financial initiatives while also overseeing its investment strategy, cultivating and maintaining joint venture relationships, and advancing efforts aimed at elevating the Company's portfolio quality, enhancing its growth trajectory, and creating long-term shareholder value.

"Heath has played a critical role in shaping our strategy, strengthening our balance sheet, and driving disciplined capital allocation across the organization," said John A. Kite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He is a trusted partner to me, our Board, and the leadership team. This promotion reflects the tremendous impact he has had across the Company and our confidence in his ability to help lead Kite's next chapter."

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company's portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned interests in 169 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.3 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Connect with KRG: LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Tyler Henshaw
SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
317.713.7780
thenshaw@kiterealty.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.