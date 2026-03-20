Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 22:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Next Hydrogen Corporation: Next Hydrogen Update on Private Placement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company") is providing an update on its non-brokered private placement of common shares at a price of CAD$0.45 per share (the "Offering Price") which was completed on December 18, 2025 (the "Offering").

The Company had previously announced: (i) debt exchange agreements (with each of the directors or officers of the Company to settle an aggregate of CAD$560,527.37 of indebtedness under loan agreements, including principal loan amounts, accrued interest and loan setup fees), in consideration for the issuance of 1,245,610 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per Common Share; and (ii) debenture conversion agreements with certain holders of debentures of the Company to settle an aggregate of CAD$1,125,000 principal amount of debentures, in consideration for the issuance of 2,499,998 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per Common Share. $1,600,000 of these debentures remain outstanding. No new control person was created pursuant to either of these transactions and the Company is completing the settlement documentation with the TSXV with respect to these transactions. All securities issued in connection with the Offering (including the shares-for-debt transaction and the debenture conversion) are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company also granted 459,108 deferred share units to its directors in January 2026.

The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions in respect of such insider participation.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers using water and electricity to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design, supported by 40 patents, enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent electricity, particularly from renewables such as wind, solar and nuclear, into hydrogen.

For further information contact:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.
Raveel Afzaal, President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com
Phone: 647-961-6620
www.nexthydrogen.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.