Phoenix Energy One, LLC: Phoenix Energy Announces Distribution for Preferred Shares

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC ("Phoenix Energy" or the "Company"), an energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, announced today its board of directors has authorized a cash distribution for the Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares") of $0.625 per Preferred Share to holders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2026, which distribution will be paid on April 15, 2026.

The announced distribution is consistent with and made pursuant to the terms of the share designation for the Preferred Shares attached to the Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of the Company, which is available on Edgar through the SEC's website and is based on the stated liquidation preference of $25.00 per Preferred Share (calculated on a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months) at a rate of 10.00% per annum for the period from and including January 15, 2026 to and excluding April 15, 2026.

The Company's Preferred Shares are listed on the NYSE American LLC (NYSE MKT: PHXE.P) and might appear stylized as PHXE-P, PHXE-PR, or PHXE/P on different brokerage platforms. The preferred shares have been listed since September 30, 2025.

To learn more about Phoenix Energy, visit the Company's website at https://phoenixenergy.com

About Phoenix Energy

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Phoenix Energy is an innovative energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights royalty acquisition, and non-operating working interests. Phoenix Energy's drilling operations are currently focused on the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), as well as the Powder River and Denver-Julesburg Basins (Wyoming and Colorado). Its royalty and working interest acquisitions target mineral, leasehold, overriding, and perpetual royalty interests across major U.S. basins.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Phoenix Energy's current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, its results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "will," "approximately," "predict," "potential," "may," and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.

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