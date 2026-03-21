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PR Newswire
21.03.2026 15:18 Uhr
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RyzoBee Announces Root Series Kickstarter Launch Planned for Q2 2026, Bringing Modular RootMaker Electronics to Makers and 3D Printing Creators in North America and Europe

For many creators, the real hurdle isn't modeling or printing-it's what comes after: wiring, power, drivers, scattered resources, and a debugging process that's hard to replicate reliably. Unlike traditional development boards that require manual wiring and piecemeal tutorials, RootMaker combines standardized connections and a consistent hardware form factor with ready-to-use firmware templates and a guided setup flow-making it easier to light up LEDs for the first time, drive motors, read sensors, or enable a web-based control panel in a more beginner-friendly, repeatable way.

As the central controller, RootMaker works with an expanding accessory ecosystem-including lighting, motors, sensors, and displays-and is paired with a web toolchain to streamline device management and template-based project workflows. Users can quickly flash firmware via the web toolchain, then complete configuration through the guided flow to get their project up and running. By standardizing previously fragmented debugging steps, the platform reduces repetitive troubleshooting and helps creators spend more time on design, interaction, and storytelling.

Designed for real-world integration, the Root Series also emphasizes "easy to mount, easy to use, easy to replicate" across both structure and expansion. It adopts a Technic-style mounting hole pattern to integrate smoothly with 3D-printed parts, kits, and modular frames, and plans to release an official open-source enclosure file library so users can start from a clean, printable baseline and customize from there. The platform also supports Arduino development: selected official projects will release Arduino code as open source, and Arduino IDE support will be provided (libraries and examples will be released alongside the Kickstarter launch).

RyzoBee will roll out community and content support across North America and Europe, including creator collaborations, quick-start materials, and open-source examples. To subscribe for Kickstarter launch notifications and get the latest updates, please visit: www.ryzobee.com

CONTACT: Ryzobee
pr@ryzobee.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ryzobee-announces-root-series-kickstarter-launch-planned-for-q2-2026-bringing-modular-rootmaker-electronics-to-makers-and-3d-printing-creators-in-north-america-and-europe-302719503.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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