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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.03.26 | 20:44
7,750 US-Dollar
-15,30 % -1,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.03.2026 17:38 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: SMX Redefines Trust, Provenance, and Transparency in the Global Luxury Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is reshaping the foundation of the luxury goods sector by embedding authentication and traceability directly into products-equipping brands with a powerful new way to protect value, validate origin, and meet the expectations of a rapidly evolving global consumer.

Luxury has long relied on perception-heritage, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. Today, those pillars are being tested. Counterfeiting has become more sophisticated, resale channels are accelerating, and consumers are demanding unprecedented visibility into how and where products are made.

Legacy verification methods-certificates, serial numbers, packaging-are increasingly insufficient in this new landscape.

SMX introduces a different model.

Through its molecular marking technology, SMX enables luxury goods-and the materials that define them, from leather and textiles to precious metals and gemstones-to carry a permanent, covert, and tamper-resistant identity. This identity is tied to a secure digital record, allowing each item to be authenticated and tracked from creation through every stage of its lifecycle.

This creates a new architecture of confidence for the industry.

Brands gain the ability to confirm authenticity at any moment-across manufacturing, distribution, retail, and resale-reducing exposure to counterfeiting and unauthorized diversion. Consumers, in turn, can verify that what they own is genuine, backed by data rather than assumption.

In the secondary market, where growth continues to surge, this capability is transformative.

Resale platforms, auction houses, and private collectors can transact with clarity, as products carry built-in proof of authenticity and provenance. Verification becomes inherent to the item itself, removing reliance on external documentation or subjective assessment.

At the same time, SMX enables brands to meet a fundamental shift in consumer behavior.

Today's luxury buyer expects more than aesthetics-they want accountability. Questions around sourcing, sustainability, and ethical production are now central to purchasing decisions. SMX provides the infrastructure to answer those questions with precision.

By embedding traceability at the material level, brands can validate sourcing claims, monitor supply chains, and demonstrate alignment with environmental and regulatory standards. Whether it is responsibly sourced leather, recycled fibers, or conflict-free precious materials, each component can be authenticated and verified.

As global regulations tighten around disclosure and product origin, this level of transparency is quickly becoming essential.

Beyond safeguarding and compliance, SMX also unlocks new dimensions of value.

Each product can carry a persistent digital identity, enabling direct engagement between brand and consumer-supporting ownership verification, storytelling, and lifecycle interaction well beyond the initial purchase. Luxury goods evolve from static objects into connected assets.

In a category where value is inseparable from trust and provenance, this represents a meaningful shift.

Luxury is no longer defined solely by what is crafted-it is defined by what can be verified.

SMX is building the infrastructure for this next phase of the industry, where authenticity and transparency are embedded at the core of every product, and where trust is no longer implied, but proven.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-redefines-trust-provenance-and-transparency-in-the-global-lu-1150464

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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