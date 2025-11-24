SMX Public Limited: SMX Strikes Gold In A Deal to Redefine Precious Metals Transparency

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / For thousands of years, gold has been the benchmark for permanence. It anchored empires, stabilized currencies, and stood as a universal symbol of wealth. Yet through every century of trade, every transfer of power, and every shift in global finance, one truth remained unchanged, the industry relied on belief. Buyers believed it was pure. Markets believed it was responsibly sourced. Institutions believed it moved through honest hands. Belief, however, is not verification.

Today, that era is ending. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) and Goldstrom are bringing scientific certainty to the world's oldest store of value, transforming gold and silver into authenticated materials capable of proving their own origin, composition, and ethical path. Goldstrom's global network, spanning bullion banking, trading, logistics, vaulting, and insurance, is integrating SMX's molecular markers and digital-registry infrastructure into its operations. Together, they are rewriting how trust functions in a market built on legacy assumptions.

A New Identity for the Oldest Asset

For the first time in history, precious metals can carry an identity that cannot be lost or forged. SMX's molecular markers embed a permanent chemical signature directly into gold and silver, creating a form of self-verifying material. No stamps. No surface labels. No paperwork that can be altered. Instead, the truth is built into the metal itself.

This changes everything. A ring, a bar, a chain, or a central bank reserve gains the ability to confirm exactly where it came from and how it moved through the world. Chemistry replaces speculation. Data replaces declarations. Trust becomes measurable.

Building Proof Into Every Gram

This collaboration is not a marketing alliance. It is an architectural shift. SMX's patented molecular markers survive melting, recasting, refining, and every other industrial process metals undergo. Each time the metal is scanned, it reconnects to a secure blockchain registry that records its origin, lifecycle, and custodial history.

Goldstrom brings the global infrastructure to make this system operational at scale. Refiners, traders, insurers, and vaults can integrate the technology without altering their existing workflows. The result is a fully traceable ecosystem where every participant interacts with a living passport of proof.

This infrastructure also connects directly to SMX's trueGold and trueSilver programs. A gold bar recycled in London retains the same verified identity it held when first refined in Dubai. No lost history. No broken chains of custody. Just uninterrupted truth.

Global regulation is moving in the same direction. The LBMA's Responsible Gold Guidance, the UAE's Good Delivery framework, and Europe's Digital Product Passport all point to the same conclusion: traceability must be embedded into the material itself. SMX and Goldstrom are delivering a system built for that reality.

Compliance Becomes an Advantage

A verified metal moves differently through the world. It clears financing faster, satisfies regulatory checks sooner, and enters trade channels with fewer delays. Transparency reduces friction. Certainty reduces cost.

With SMX embedded into Goldstrom's network, every ounce of metal carries a market price and a verified story. ESG commitments become provable. Recycling claims become measurable. And the difference between responsible and non-compliant sourcing becomes impossible to hide.

This turns transparency into value. Regulators gain visibility. Financial institutions gain confidence. Investors gain authenticated data. And the metals markets gain a new level of integrity that makes fraud, duplication, and gray-market activity dramatically harder to sustain.

A Global Architecture of Material Truth

The Goldstrom alliance extends SMX's influence into one of the world's most sensitive and high-value supply chains. But the company's reach goes far beyond bullion.

In Spain, SMX works with CARTIF to bring molecular memory to packaging and industrial materials. In France, CETI applies similar technology to textiles and recycled fabrics. In Austria, SMX collaborates with BT-Systems and REDWAVE to power AI-driven recycling facilities with molecular verification. In Singapore, its work with Bio-Packaging certifies recycled plastics for global brands. Tradepro Group carries that same capability into U.S. recycling infrastructure.

Through every partnership, the message is the same: proof is now a universal requirement. Whether it's packaging, rubber, textiles, or precious metals, the world is shifting from trust by declaration to trust by detection.

When Luxury, Ethics, and Science Converge

In today's market, transparency is no longer a bonus feature. It is a demand. Consumers want to know the truth behind what they own, and companies want to prove it. trueGold gives miners, manufacturers, and jewelers a way to certify their materials molecule by molecule.

Buyers gain certainty. Creators gain credibility. And luxury gains integrity.

According to IBM and PwC, more than 70% of global consumers will pay more for goods that are both sustainable and verifiably sourced. SMX positions gold and silver to meet that demand with scientific precision.

Transparency becomes the new premium. Proof becomes the new luxury.

The Metal That Now Speaks for Itself

At its core, this shift is not about technology. It is about people. Miners deserve safe and fair conditions. Jewelers deserve recognition for their integrity. Consumers deserve confidence in what they hold. And markets deserve mechanisms that reward honesty.

Gold has always symbolized permanence. Through SMX and Goldstrom, it can symbolize proof.

Not just a store of value, but a record of truth. Not just an asset, but a verified legacy. And through it all, authenticated gold may become the most valuable currency of all.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

