SMX Public Limited: Until Computer Hardware ONLY Tells the Truth, Trust Nothing You See On Your Computer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Every headline about a cyberattack sounds the same: a breach, a leak, a compromise. Millions of files lost, systems paralyzed, trust shattered. But what if the problem isn't in the code at all? What if the real threat starts before a single line is written?

The truth is that cybersecurity has been looking in the wrong direction. For years, the focus has been on protecting data instead of the devices that hold it. Every chip, every circuit, every sensor that powers our modern world arrives with an assumption of authenticity. And that assumption has become the soft underbelly of national security.

It takes only one compromised component to bring an entire system to its knees. A counterfeit microchip inside a satellite. A corrupted processor inside a power grid. A mislabeled sensor inside an aircraft. These are not hypotheticals. They are vulnerabilities hiding in plain sight, baked into the supply chains that feed every sector of the global economy. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) has built a way to eliminate those weaknesses at the source.

Curing the Problem, Not the Symptoms

Its molecular-marking technology embeds invisible chemical identifiers directly into materials during manufacturing. Once applied, each marker acts like a microscopic and immutable digital passport, unique to that material and instantly verifiable with a proprietary scanner. It gives matter itself a voice, one that cannot be forged, cloned, or erased.

And it replaces a flawed approach to cybersecurity, one where governments and corporations built firewalls around data but left the foundation exposed. Code can be patched and altered. Materials marked by SMX cannot.

A finished product embedded with SMX molecular-marking technology can authenticate itself the moment it is scanned. And it does not stop there. Every handoff, every processing step, and every shipment can be recorded and stored immutably on blockchain ledgers, creating a transparent chain of custody that follows the material from raw extraction to deployment. It turns supply chains into truth chains. Call it the Material Internet of Truth.

Proof Is the Ultimate Flex

With it, a world is created where every chip in a defense system can prove it was built in a secure facility, where every sensor in a medical device can verify its origin, where every magnet inside a data center can confirm it came from an approved source. That level of certainty does more than prevent counterfeiting; it restores confidence in the infrastructure that modern life depends on.

The need has never been greater. Artificial intelligence, clean-energy grids, and defense systems are merging into one interconnected web of hardware and data. That web is only as strong as its weakest component. A single compromised part can ripple through entire economies, affecting hospitals, communication networks, and national defense in ways that no firewall could ever contain.

SMX delivers a solution built for this moment. It does not rely on algorithms or software patches. It relies on proof that is physical, verifiable, and permanent. By embedding identity into the materials themselves, SMX makes deception too expensive to sustain. Counterfeiters lose their profit motive. Hackers lose their entry point. And those with far more nefarious intentions lose their firepower. The advantage in all cases returns to the defender.

It's Here and Ready to Use

While all of this sounds theoretical, it isn't. Not by a long shot. SMX's molecular verification is already being deployed across industries, including major sector players in gold, rubber, plastics, and textiles, who are now, at industrial scale, proving that transparency can coexist with profitability. Extending that system into semiconductors, critical minerals, and defense components is more than a critical patch to a vulnerable system; it can give nations the ability to rebuild infrastructure with the one thing it truly lacks: trust backed by proof.

Why does that matter? Because trust, once lost, is nearly impossible to recover. Every breach erodes confidence, and every failure makes the next one easier to exploit. That erosion cannot be patched with software updates or encrypted passwords. It can only be stopped by making authenticity inseparable from the material itself.

In that sense, SMX's approach is deceptively simple: give hardware its own conscience. Let it prove what it is, where it came from, and how it has been handled. Let it speak truth in a world drowning in manufactured uncertainty.

The Stakes Are Higher Than Ever

As for the stakes? They could not be higher. The digital and physical worlds are now one, and the cost of deception is measured not just in data but in lives, infrastructure, and stability. Code can lie. With SMX embedded, hardware cannot - not anymore.

By turning materials into sources of truth, SMX has created something rare in cybersecurity: a foundation that cannot be faked. The hardware doesn't lie. In fact, it can't, even if it tried. And that is exactly why the future of security will depend on what is inside the product, not the label affixed to it.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This editorial contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections regarding future events, business strategies, market conditions, technological developments, and the anticipated performance of SMX in cybersecurity, supply-chain authentication, hardware verification, and related sectors. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "will," and similar terminology. The absence of these terms, however, does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks, contingencies, and unknown factors that could cause actual results, performance, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in global cybersecurity regulations; evolving national security directives; shifts in semiconductor, critical-mineral, or electronics supply-chain conditions; geopolitical instability; disruptions in manufacturing or logistics; challenges in integrating SMX's molecular-marking systems into existing industrial processes; and the pace at which hardware manufacturers, defense contractors, or infrastructure operators adopt new authentication technologies.

Additional risks include the performance, durability, and reliability of SMX's molecular markers and scanning systems under industrial or extreme conditions; the scalability and commercial viability of its blockchain-based verification frameworks; the company's ability to maintain and protect intellectual property; competitive developments in cybersecurity and materials authentication; the availability and cost of capital; customer adoption rates; fluctuations in global economic conditions; exposure to foreign exchange volatility; labor availability; and any delays, costs, or technical obstacles associated with expanding into new jurisdictions, industries, or regulatory regimes.

Forward-looking statements in this editorial also depend on SMX's ability to secure and retain strategic partnerships across sectors such as defense, aerospace, energy, telecommunications, medical devices, advanced computing, and critical infrastructure. The timing and success of these collaborations may be impacted by factors beyond the company's control, including procurement processes, regulatory approvals, geopolitical events, or shifts in national-security policy.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication and are based on information available at that time. SMX undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/until-computer-hardware-only-tells-the-truth-trust-nothing-you-s-1105369