SMX Public Limited: SMX's Molecular Identity Technology Earns Serious Attention From World-Leading Decision Makers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Whenever a technology shows the potential to reshape supply chains, people naturally lean in. They want to understand how it scales, how it fits, and how it operates within the industrial world already in motion. That level of curiosity is healthy. It reflects a market that recognizes when something new might redefine what's possible.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is generating exactly that kind of attention. And like any transformative platform, understanding how it works eliminates questions before they arise. Some observers initially assume the challenge is larger than it actually is, imagining the technology reaching backward to tag every steel beam, textile fiber, or plastic component already in circulation. Viewed through that lens, mass integration looks impossible. But that assumption starts from the wrong point of reference.

SMX was never built to rewrite the past. While it can embed a molecular signature into existing products, its primary role is to enhance the future. There, it's a perfect fit.

The world renews itself constantly through production cycles. Every day, steel plants produce new heats, plastics manufacturers blend fresh resin, textile mills extrude new fiber, and refineries create purified metals. These are the moments when SMX enters the picture. Quietly, seamlessly, and at the point where materials first come into existence.

Integration Happens at the Source, Not After the Fact

SMX's molecular identity is applied at the earliest stage of manufacturing. A plastics plant blending resin. A steel mill forming a batch during the heat stage. A textile producer extruding polymer into fiber. A refinery purifying metal. These are the natural integration points. The marker becomes part of the material itself, not something attached later. Once embedded, it remains permanent, invisible, and functional throughout the lifecycle.

This approach doesn't just remove the perceived obstacles. It highlights the scale of the opportunity. There's no retrofitting of old infrastructure. No global hunt for products already out in circulation. Everything that exists today can remain unchanged. It doesn't have to. SMX can add its molecular signature to existing items, say, if a brand wanted to protect provenance or if a plastics resin distributor wanted to start tracking where its resin travels and back.

Still, the best integration point is the creation of new materials, where identity can be embedded without disrupting established operations. Manufacturers don't need to reinvent their processes. They simply add a microscopic layer of intelligence to the stages they already control.

This is why the model scales. Industrial production already runs at massive volume. Factories are natural amplifiers. By placing identity at the source, SMX grows in step with the world's ongoing output. The system expands because production expands. When viewed from this forward-facing perspective, the logic becomes clear. The future scales itself.

A Forward Model That Makes the Future Trackable

Here's the bonus: once identity is embedded upstream, everything downstream becomes more efficient. Recyclers gain accuracy instead of guesswork. Regulators gain verifiable data instead of fragmented reporting. Brands gain supply chain clarity without extra steps. Importers, exporters, and certification bodies gain authentication that doesn't depend on labels or paperwork. When the material carries its own truth, every participant gains confidence.

This is how industries modernize. Barcodes didn't tag products retroactively. RFID didn't revisit pallets already sitting in warehouses. Digital audits didn't rewrite old inventory logs. Each innovation became standard the moment manufacturers embedded it into what came next. SMX follows the same trajectory, only at the material level itself.

And people are right to examine the question of integration closely. SMX welcomes that. They want to explain how this shift is more than meaningful; it's transformative. And understanding it is what will naturally move the conversation from backward-looking to forward-looking.

Once that perspective changes, the pathway becomes clear. SMX isn't addressing the world as it was. It's shaping the world as it's being created. Identity begins at the source, where production meets possibility. That's how the system scales. That's how the future becomes trackable. And, more importantly, it's how SMX contributes to a cleaner, more sustainably minded global economy. Once all of that is understood, then valuations, even after a historic move, make total sense.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, events, or circumstances that SMX expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company's business strategy, financial position, future operations, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as statements regarding the Company's liquidity position, capital needs, anticipated financing timelines, expected dilution, future share issuances, the anticipated use of proceeds, expected performance of the amended financing agreement, market conditions, adoption of the Company's technology, commercial pipeline, regulatory approvals, industry trends, competitive position, and any assumptions underlying the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its operating plans; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market conditions and volatility in the trading price of the Company's ordinary shares; dilution that may result from the Company's existing financing arrangements; the Company's ability to access capital under the standby equity purchase agreement and related amendments; the timing and occurrence of any closings under such agreements; the Company's expectations regarding its financial runway and future capital needs; risks associated with the Company's ability to scale its technology, secure customer adoption, or convert pilot programs into commercial deployments; risks relating to supply chain conditions and global economic trends; the Company's dependence on key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain intellectual property protection and defend against infringement claims; changes in applicable laws and regulations; general economic, political, and market conditions; risks relating to digital asset markets and the Company's potential future acquisition or holding of digital assets; and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties, and all forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

