SMX Public Limited: In the Moment: Why Global Markets From Plastics to Precious Metals Are Embracing SMX's Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is not an overnight sensation. For years, it's been building toward the moment that the global supply chain was not yet ready to confront. The idea was simple but disruptive. Materials should not rely on paperwork, declarations, or trust to prove their identity. They should be able to show it themselves with something far more persuasive: PROOF.

That idea is no longer theoretical. And the market is finally responding. Yes, its stock surged. But that's backstory now. The real interest in SMX should be about what is ahead for a company that has the technology to change supply chain landscapes across the board.

Again, not new to many. Its molecular identity technology has been in development, testing, and real-world demonstration well before 2025. The company spent years embedding molecular markers into materials and proving that identity can survive manufacturing, processing, recycling, and trade. What changed is not the technology. What changed is the environment around it.

Supply chains are now under pressure from both regulators and consumers to evolve. Neither is willing to rely on assumptions anymore. They want something far more credible. Truth. More importantly, they want that truth backed by proof.

From Trust to Proof

With it, global commerce can change the default setting from "trust" to "verified." Suppliers can confidently certify materials. Brands can rely on supporting documentation. And regulators can accept declarations as proof points. In other words, through a simple-to-embed SMX molecular marker, supply chains can be held to their highest standard.

Regulators that demand verifiable evidence get it. Investors who reject ESG claims that cannot be substantiated no longer have to. Consumers who expect transparency that goes beyond marketing language get what they want. Everyone can win. And they come through SMX technology, which closes the gap between what companies believe is happening in their supply chains and what they can actually prove, making it impossible to ignore.

This change is also structural. Supply chains built on trust are fragile. Supply chains built on proof are resilient.

SMX anticipated that shift long before it became fashionable to talk about it.

Years of Work Before Recognition

Well before the recent surge in attention, SMX was doing the unglamorous work. Embedding molecular markers into plastics. Validating identity retention in rubber. Demonstrating traceability in metals. Testing whether proof could survive the harsh realities of industrial processing.

Each material presented different challenges. Each required a solution capable of operating at commercial scale, not just in a lab. SMX methodically expanded the scope of its platform, proving that identity could persist where traditional tracking systems fail.

The most recent demonstration involving cotton crystallized that effort. Cotton has long been one of the hardest materials to trace. Once fibers are shredded, blended, and spun, origin disappears. SMX showed that molecular identity can survive those transformations, turning one of the most opaque materials in global trade into a verifiable asset.

That was not a sudden breakthrough. It was the result of years of groundwork.

And cotton is not standing alone.

In precious metals, SMX has demonstrated that molecular identity can survive refining and trading processes, including work connected to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. That capability introduces the possibility of identity-backed bullion and verified metals markets where provenance has historically been assumed rather than proven.

In plastics, deployments with partners such as REDWAVE and A*STAR have shown how molecular marking can verify composition, recycled content, and material history at industrial scale. These are not isolated pilots. They are sector-level validations that show the technology works across fundamentally different material systems.

Together, these milestones place SMX well beyond early-stage experimentation. They show the platform is gaining traction across multiple high-value global industries.

Why the Market Reacted Now

Here's the part causing all the interest. The market's reaction is not about novelty. It is about necessity.

What SMX offers aligns directly with the pressures facing modern supply chains. Governments are tightening import controls. Brands face legal and reputational risk from unverifiable claims. Investors are allocating capital toward companies that can demonstrate real accountability.

In that environment, SMX's technology stopped looking like future infrastructure and started looking like a present-day necessity.

Materials embedded with molecular identity behave differently in the market. They reduce risk. They simplify compliance. They allow companies to prove claims rather than defend them. That capability carries immediate economic value.

Recognition, Not Hype

It's important to distinguish recognition from speculation. The interest surrounding SMX is grounded in validation. The technology exists. It works. It operates at commercial scale. And it addresses a structural weakness shared across industries.

SMX does not require new manufacturing infrastructure. It does not rely on manual data entry. It embeds identity directly into the material itself. That shift fundamentally changes how verification works.

When materials can prove what they are, supply chains gain confidence. Confidence reduces friction. Reduced friction creates value.

That is why the valuation conversation has shifted.

A Structural Shift Underway

Yes, SMX's $116.6 million ELOC provides flexibility. But it's not the reason for sustained interest. The reason is alignment. The global economy has moved from trust to verification. From assumptions to evidence. From tolerance to accountability.

SMX built for that world years ago. The market is simply catching up to a technology whose time has arrived.

By no means is this latest chapter the end of the story. SMX continues to prove its value to investors and organizations worldwide, most recently in front of high-stakes decision makers at NAFRA. Expect more of that. SMX is seizing the moment when preparation meets necessity. And when that happens, recognition does not fade. It compounds.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, events, or circumstances that SMX expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company's business strategy, financial position, future operations, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, as well as statements regarding the Company's liquidity position, capital needs, anticipated financing timelines, expected dilution, future share issuances, the anticipated use of proceeds, expected performance of the amended financing agreement, market conditions, adoption of the Company's technology, commercial pipeline, regulatory approvals, industry trends, competitive position, and any assumptions underlying the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its operating plans; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market conditions and volatility in the trading price of the Company's ordinary shares; dilution that may result from the Company's existing financing arrangements; the Company's ability to access capital under the standby equity purchase agreement and related amendments; the timing and occurrence of any closings under such agreements; the Company's expectations regarding its financial runway and future capital needs; risks associated with the Company's ability to scale its technology, secure customer adoption, or convert pilot programs into commercial deployments; risks relating to supply chain conditions and global economic trends; the Company's dependence on key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain intellectual property protection and defend against infringement claims; changes in applicable laws and regulations; general economic, political, and market conditions; risks relating to digital asset markets and the Company's potential future acquisition or holding of digital assets; and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various risks and uncertainties, and all forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

