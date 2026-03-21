New to The Street Announces Broadcast of Show #739 on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S. at 6:30 PM EST

Featured Companies Include FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), KLED.ai, Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), and BlackBarn Restaurant
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, proudly announces the nationwide broadcast of Show #739, airing tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television across the United States.
This week's episode delivers a compelling lineup of innovative companies and industry leaders across technology, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and hospitality:
FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST) - Transforming digital media aggregation and streaming access for consumers worldwide
KLED.ai - Advancing AI-driven enterprise and data intelligence solutions
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) - A leader in AI-powered oncology drug development
BlackBarn Restaurant - A premier New York City culinary destination known for its farm-to-table excellence
Powering Visibility Through Multi-Platform Distribution
New to The Street continues to set the standard by combining national television, digital scale, and iconic outdoor media, delivering unmatched exposure for its clients.
Each broadcast is amplified across:
New to The Street TV YouTube Channel - 4.44 million subscribers
NewsOut Digital Network - 700,000+ subscribers
Combined platform reach exceeding 5.1 million subscribers
LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook distribution
Iconic billboard placements across Times Square and NYC's Financial District
Expanded Commercial Sponsorship Driving Market Awareness
This week's broadcast is supported by a powerful roster of commercial sponsors spanning AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, and sustainability:
Virtuix (NASDAQ:VRTX) - Immersive virtual reality technology
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - Advanced therapeutics for critical conditions
PetVivo Holdings - Veterinary regenerative medicine
DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) - Data monetization and tokenization infrastructure
Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - AI-powered insurance and mobility platform
Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) - Lithium and energy infrastructure solutions
CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - Enterprise cybersecurity leader
The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) - Climate-focused and sustainable infrastructure solutions
A Platform Built for Scale, Visibility, and Market Leadership
Filming regularly from the NASDAQ MarketSite and NYSE, New to The Street has become the premier platform for companies seeking predictable, scalable exposure across television, digital, and outdoor media.
With a combined audience now exceeding 5.1 million subscribers, New to The Street continues to outperform traditional financial media platforms in reach, engagement, and measurable impact, positioning itself as the dominant force in next-generation financial media.
About New to The Street
New to The Street is a leading financial media brand broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, as sponsored programming reaching millions of households across the U.S., Latin America, and MENA regions. The platform integrates long-form interviews, commercial production, earned media, digital distribution, and outdoor advertising into a single, powerful media ecosystem.
Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com
Appear on New to The Street:
John@NewtoTheStreet.com
NewsOut PR & Distribution:
Shota@NewtoTheStreet.com
SOURCE: New to The Street
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-broadcast-of-show-%23739-on-bloomberg-television-acr-1150486