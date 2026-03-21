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ACCESS Newswire
21.03.2026 19:02 Uhr
66 Leser
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New to The Street Announces Broadcast of Show #739 on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S. at 6:30 PM EST

Featured Companies Include FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), KLED.ai, Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), and BlackBarn Restaurant

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, proudly announces the nationwide broadcast of Show #739, airing tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television across the United States.

This week's episode delivers a compelling lineup of innovative companies and industry leaders across technology, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and hospitality:

  • FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST) - Transforming digital media aggregation and streaming access for consumers worldwide

  • KLED.ai - Advancing AI-driven enterprise and data intelligence solutions

  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) - A leader in AI-powered oncology drug development

  • BlackBarn Restaurant - A premier New York City culinary destination known for its farm-to-table excellence

Powering Visibility Through Multi-Platform Distribution

New to The Street continues to set the standard by combining national television, digital scale, and iconic outdoor media, delivering unmatched exposure for its clients.

Each broadcast is amplified across:

  • New to The Street TV YouTube Channel - 4.44 million subscribers

  • NewsOut Digital Network - 700,000+ subscribers

  • Combined platform reach exceeding 5.1 million subscribers

  • LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook distribution

  • Iconic billboard placements across Times Square and NYC's Financial District

Expanded Commercial Sponsorship Driving Market Awareness

This week's broadcast is supported by a powerful roster of commercial sponsors spanning AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, and sustainability:

  • Virtuix (NASDAQ:VRTX) - Immersive virtual reality technology

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - Advanced therapeutics for critical conditions

  • PetVivo Holdings - Veterinary regenerative medicine

  • DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) - Data monetization and tokenization infrastructure

  • Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - AI-powered insurance and mobility platform

  • Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) - Lithium and energy infrastructure solutions

  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - Enterprise cybersecurity leader

  • The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) - Climate-focused and sustainable infrastructure solutions

A Platform Built for Scale, Visibility, and Market Leadership

Filming regularly from the NASDAQ MarketSite and NYSE, New to The Street has become the premier platform for companies seeking predictable, scalable exposure across television, digital, and outdoor media.

With a combined audience now exceeding 5.1 million subscribers, New to The Street continues to outperform traditional financial media platforms in reach, engagement, and measurable impact, positioning itself as the dominant force in next-generation financial media.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading financial media brand broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, as sponsored programming reaching millions of households across the U.S., Latin America, and MENA regions. The platform integrates long-form interviews, commercial production, earned media, digital distribution, and outdoor advertising into a single, powerful media ecosystem.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Appear on New to The Street:
John@NewtoTheStreet.com

NewsOut PR & Distribution:
Shota@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-broadcast-of-show-%23739-on-bloomberg-television-acr-1150486

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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