Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2026) - Seasons in Malibu, one of the longest-running private treatment centers in Southern California, has formally launched The Executive Reset, a residential program designed specifically for professionals whose careers make traditional rehab feel impossible.

The program is the result of 18 years of working with a clientele that most treatment centers aren't set up to serve: CEOs, physicians, attorneys, founders, and public figures.

What Makes The Executive Reset Different

The Executive Reset is a full residential treatment program. Most clients stay between 30 and 45 days, with treatment plans built around their specific clinical needs rather than a cookie-cutter protocol.

The clinical model at Seasons is where the real separation happens. Every primary therapist on staff is a licensed psychologist with a doctorate degree, reflecting the program's emphasis on advanced clinical care. Clients receive up to 65 individual therapy sessions per month, working through substance dependency, prescription medication issues, anxiety, depression, burnout, trauma, and the sleep and stress disorders that tend to develop over time.

Dr. Tiffany Towers, Psy.D, Clinical Director at Seasons in Malibu, described the approach: "Our clinical team is led by our primary therapists, who are all licensed psychologists. They meet with clients three times a week for individual sessions. They're the ones that work with clients on setting treatment goals and on helping the rest of the clinical team maintain a pace that's appropriate for what the client is working on each week."

Dr. Towers added that every client is also assigned a case manager with at minimum a master's degree, with some working toward their doctorates. Case managers meet with clients twice a week and remain available throughout the treatment stay for anything that comes up between sessions. Beyond that, the broader clinical team brings licensed, certified specialists across a wide range of modalities, and the house staff and client advocates go through a thorough training and vetting process, including background checks.

"That's just our requirement," Dr. Towers said, "To make sure that you have quality people surrounding you while you're in this really important time in your life."

Built for People Who Can't Just Disappear

One of the biggest barriers to treatment for high-level professionals is the belief that getting help means walking away from everything. The Executive Reset was designed to take that fear off the table.

The program includes secure workspaces, private accommodations, and flexible scheduling that allows clients to handle time-sensitive business when clinically appropriate. Treatment teams can coordinate directly with a client's professional support staff to maintain business continuity throughout the stay. NDA-level confidentiality is standard for every staff member, from clinicians to support personnel.

The facility itself sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with private suites, chef-prepared meals, and an environment that reflects the lifestyle clients are accustomed to. But the luxury serves a clinical purpose: when the setting feels right, clients can focus entirely on the therapeutic work instead of fighting their surroundings.

Who The Executive Reset Serves

The program is built for leaders who recognize that what started as stress management has become something they can no longer control on their own.

Seasons treats substance dependency, co-occurring mental health conditions, prescription medication issues, executive burnout, and complex trauma. The dual diagnosis approach means that conditions that exist alongside each other get treated at the same time, because in the clinical team's experience, they rarely show up alone.

Insurance and Access

Seasons accepts PPO insurance from major carriers, and the admissions team handles benefits verification and coordination. Private pay and supplemental options are also available with transparent pricing and no hidden costs.

Confidential consultations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. To learn more about The Executive Reset or to speak with a clinical advisor, call 424-235-2009 or email admissions@seasonsmalibu.com.

About Seasons in Malibu

Seasons in Malibu is a CARF-accredited, California state-licensed residential treatment center that has served executives, founders, and high-net-worth individuals for 18 years. Located on the Malibu coastline, the facility provides doctorate-level clinical care in a private, luxury setting. Seasons specializes in substance use disorders, co-occurring mental health conditions, and the unique pressures faced by professionals in high-stakes careers. For more information, visit seasonsmalibu.com.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA