WALRUS PUMP Co., Ltd.: Walrus Pump expanding into the European Market

Demonstrates Its Ambition to Grow Internationally at MCE 2026

MILAN, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the rapid global development of energy efficiency and intelligent building technologies, Taiwan's professional pump brand, Walrus Pump, will participate in MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort from 24 to 27 March 2026.

Held in Milan, MCE is widely regarded as one of the most influential international exhibitions in Europe for the HVAC and water systems industries, serving as a key global platform for technological exchange in heating, ventilation and water management. Through its participation, Walrus Pump demonstrates its determination to expand into the European market, with its core positioning as a provider of high-quality water system solutions, while continuing to grow its global presence.

Solid Growth and Strong Brand Capabilities

Walrus Pump has long been deeply engaged in pump manufacturing and fluid technology, with its products widely applied in building systems, industrial circulation, water treatment, and smart cooling systems. In 2025, the company recorded consolidated revenue of €47.6 million, representing year-on-year growth of 0.31%. Operating gross profit reached €11.5 million, with EPS of €0.0018, reflecting stable operational performance and demonstrating the company's resilience and long-term development strength.

Amid global industrial transformation and the rapid rise of AI technologies, Walrus Pump has also actively entered the AI data center liquid cooling market and has become an important partner within the relevant supply chain. To meet the high-end application requirements of data centers and server cooling cabinets, the company has introduced customized solutions, namely the Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pump (TPMS Series) and the DC Pump (CMP Series). These products can be widely applied in In-Row CDU and Edge In-Rack CDU liquid cooling systems, providing efficient and reliable server cooling solutions. As demand for AI data centers continues to expand, the company expects that, once end-customer orders gradually scale up, Walrus Pump will become an important brand in liquid-cooling pumps, further driving overall business growth.

Focusing on the European Market and Demonstrating Global Strategy

Through its participation in this exhibition, Walrus Pump not only showcases its technological capabilities but also aims to deepen collaboration with European professional customers and partners in the fields of HVAC and water system engineering. Given the European market's high standards for product quality, energy efficiency, and system reliability, the company aims to leverage the MCE platform to establish a more comprehensive European distribution network across Europe and bring high-quality, Taiwan-manufactured pump products to a broader global market.

At this exhibition, Walrus Pump will showcase its Submersible Sewage Pump series, which is widely used in building sewage and drainage systems, industrial wastewater discharge, municipal drainage engineering, basement and flood drainage systems, as well as sewage treatment and water recycling. The products feature highly corrosion-resistant materials and high-efficiency impeller designs, enabling them to effectively handle wastewater containing solid particles and fibers. At the same time, they are stable and durable, making them suitable for continuous operation in demanding drainage environments. With the continued expansion of global urbanization and water resource management needs, submersible sewage pumps are becoming increasingly important in infrastructure development and environmental engineering.

In addition, Walrus Pump will also showcase various HVAC circulation pumps and industrial pump products, demonstrating the brand's comprehensive capabilities in water circulation technology and integrated fluid system solutions.

Moving Toward the Global Stage, Building a Professional Water Systems Brand

From building systems to AI data center liquid cooling, and from wastewater discharge to high-efficiency circulation systems, Walrus Pump continues to respond to global market demands through innovative technology and reliable product quality. Through participation in MCE 2026, the company hopes to introduce Taiwan's pump manufacturing expertise to a broader European audience and to collaborate with international partners in advancing intelligent water systems and sustainable energy technologies.

Contact

julia_lee@walrus.com.tw

+8862-2768-0001#112



Video

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4s2xFyDS-LznM7fby8usSJIW6yMChe/view?usp=sharing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8ac317a-76f2-474c-a16c-41b512154553