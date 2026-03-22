Federation Internationale de Teqball: One Month to Go Until the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya - Participating Nations Confirmed for Teqball Competition

A total of 77 athletes (44 male and 33 female) from 16 countries will compete in three categories:

Men's Doubles

Women's Doubles

Mixed Doubles

The following nations have officially confirmed their participation in the Teqball competition:

Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Iraq, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Syria, Thailand, Vietnam.

As part of the final preparations, a test event has recently been held in Sanya at the official competition venue, where the full Teqball setup was installed directly on the beach. Several Asian teams took part in the event, which allowed organisers to test the competition conditions, technical setup, and operational procedures ahead of the Games.

The test event was successfully completed, confirming that the venue is fully prepared to host high-level international competition. The unique beachfront arena provides an impressive setting, with the Teqball court built by the sea, creating an ideal atmosphere for both athletes and spectators.

With the participating nations confirmed and the venue ready, everything is set for Teqball to deliver a spectacular competition at the 2026 Asian Beach Games, further strengthening the sport's presence in major multi-sport events across Asia.

Media Contact: socialmedia@teqball.com

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