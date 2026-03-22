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ACCESS Newswire
22.03.2026 18:50 Uhr
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Dunlop Sports Americas: Hannah Green Secures Hat Trick with Statement Win at Australian Women's PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 22, 2026 / Srixon's Hannah Green's incredible run of form continued this week, as she captured the Australian Women's PGA Championship in commanding fashion, marking her third win in her last three starts and her second consecutive victory on home soil.

Green delivered a masterclass from start to finish, cruising to a four-shot win at 16-under par. Setting the tone early, she opened the tournament with a flawless 6-under 65 and kept her foot on the gas the rest of the way in a performance defined by her consistency, control, and confidence.

"It feels really amazing," Green said. "Again, it hasn't really sunk in, but it's been a really crazy month. I guess it's been four weeks since I won Singapore. But it's been really special to be able to do that in Australia."

Over the past month, Green has elevated every aspect of her game, showcasing the elite precision that's defined her career. With a combination of Srixon Irons, her Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball, and Cleveland Golf Wedges, Green has demonstrated complete command, attacking pins and converting key scoring opportunities under pressure.

This latest victory highlights the remarkable level she's reached during this stretch and her ability to maintain momentum. It also positions her well as she returns to the LPGA Tour in elite form, heading into a busy run of upcoming tournaments.

Take a look at the tools Hannah used to complete her hat trick!

  • Srixon ZXi5 Iron (4i)

  • Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5i-PW)

  • Cleveland Golf RTZ Tour Rack (50° MID, 56° MID, 60° MID)

  • Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball

To explore Green's winning setup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon

CONTACT:
Noelle Zavaleta
Media & Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/hannah-green-secures-hat-trick-with-statement-win-at-australian-wo-1150512

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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