San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2026) - Kracked Screens announces the expansion of its national inventory and wholesale distribution operations, increasing product availability and strengthening logistical capacity serving independent cellphone repair shops across the United States.

The company reports that the expansion includes increased stocking capacity across more than 3,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), as well as operational improvements designed to support faster order fulfillment and improved supply continuity for professional repair businesses.

Kracked Screens, a privately held distributor founded by entrepreneur Stanley Kvitko, operates from the San Francisco Bay Area and supplies replacement components to independent repair shops nationwide. According to the company, the inventory expansion reflects continued demand from repair professionals seeking reliable access to aftermarket parts amid ongoing supply chain fluctuations in the consumer electronics sector.

"Our priority has been ensuring consistent availability of high-demand components for repair businesses that rely on operational speed," said Kvitko. "This expansion strengthens our ability to serve shops nationwide while maintaining service reliability."

Inventory and Distribution Expansion

As part of its operational growth, Kracked Screens confirmed that it has expanded warehouse capacity and integrated additional inventory acquired from a regional competitor that ceased operations in 2022. The company states that this integration increased available product depth and helped stabilize supply availability for repair businesses previously affected by market consolidation.

Kracked Screens also reports maintaining same-day local availability for select components within its regional service area, alongside national shipping infrastructure that supports customers across the United States.

The company further stated that it honored outstanding store credits and returns associated with the acquired business in order to support affected repair shops and ensure continuity within the independent repair ecosystem.

Workforce and Industry Engagement

Kracked Screens confirmed continued workforce expansion at its Bay Area operations. In 2023, the company hired and trained Ukrainian refugees who had recently relocated to the region, providing employment and operational training opportunities.

The company also participates in industry initiatives, including membership in the eBay Small Business Ambassador Network, and attended eBay Open 2024, engaging with independent sellers and small business operators on logistics, supply chain access, and repair industry trends.

About Kracked Screens

Kracked Screens is a privately held wholesale distributor of cellphone repair parts based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by entrepreneur Stanley Kvitko, the company supplies replacement components to independent repair shops across the United States. Kracked Screens operates without external venture funding and supports repair professionals through inventory distribution, recovery programs, and logistical services aimed at extending device life cycles.

Media Contact: Art Abrashi

Media Contact Email: artabrashi@veridiangroup.co

Website: https://www.krackedscreensparts.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282867

Source: Exclusive Group