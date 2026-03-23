FutureGen Industries Announces Open Market Investments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 22, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(Frankfurt:T500, WKN: A41WY4) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company") announces that it has made open market purchases of publicly traded securities of Palantir Technologies Inc., Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX), and Rocket Lab Corporation.

The aggregate consideration for the investments was approximately CAD $95,127.60. The investments were made through open market purchases of common shares. The Company may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investment in these issuers depending on market conditions and other factors. The investments were made on an arm's length basis. The Company has no material relationship with any of the investee issuers.

The following descriptions of the investee issuers are based on publicly available information and have not been independently verified by the Company.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded software company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market that develops data analytics and artificial intelligence platforms for government and commercial customers. As described on its website at www.palantir.com, Palantir's principal software platforms include Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The company's software is used in sectors including government, defense, healthcare, and commercial enterprise.

Redwood AI Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange that develops artificial intelligence software for applications in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. As described on its website at www.redwoodai.com, Redwood AI is developing a platform intended to support synthesis planning, molecular design, and related chemical development processes. Public disclosures by Redwood AI also indicate that the company is exploring applications of its technology in defense and public safety contexts.

Rocket Lab Corporation is a publicly traded space company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market that provides launch services, spacecraft, and satellite components for commercial and government customers. As described in publicly available disclosures, including the company's press releases dated February 27, 2026, Rocket Lab's launch portfolio includes the Electron launch vehicle and the HASTE suborbital launch vehicle, and the company is also developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Public disclosures also indicate that Rocket Lab supplies spacecraft and satellite components for commercial, civil, and national security missions.

The Company continues to evaluate investment opportunities in accordance with its business objectives. The Company notes that publicly available industry reports project continued growth in several of the sectors in which the investee issuers operate. According to publicly available industry reports, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at approximately USD 390.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3,497.26 billion by 20331, while the global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market is projected to reach approximately USD 9.17 billion by 2030.2 In addition, the global space launch services market is projected to reach USD 41.31 billion by 2030.3

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO

Tel: 1 833 383 9900

Email: investor@futuregenindustries.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although FutureGen believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of FutureGen' management on the date the statements are made. FutureGen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

1https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-market

2https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-ai-market-size/global

3https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/space-launch-services-market-report

SOURCE: FutureGen Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/futuregen-industries-announces-open-market-investments-1150400