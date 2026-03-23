

EQS Newswire / 23/03/2026 / 10:09 UTC+8



Geneva, Switzerland - March 23, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - SwissChain Holding SA, a Geneva-based holding company, announced that it has digitized its participation certificates ("Bons de participation") by recording and transferring ownership on blockchain infrastructure. The initiative applies distributed ledger technology to a traditional Swiss corporate instrument while maintaining established shareholder protections and corporate governance standards.

Implemented within the framework of Switzerland's Distributed Ledger Technology Act (DLT Act / Lex DLT), the tokenized participation certificates retain full legal enforceability under Swiss law. The digital structure is designed to enhance the precision of ownership records, streamline settlement processes, and strengthen overall corporate recordkeeping without altering the underlying principles of Swiss corporate law.

SwissChain oversees a network of specialized subsidiaries across key areas of digital finance. While individual subsidiaries are not named, their activities include trading and market-access infrastructure, licensed third-party custody, corporate treasury operations, and technology integration. This model ensures that the tokenized certificates are supported by functional, scalable infrastructure rather than conceptual models.

The company also highlighted its Digital Assets Treasury (DAT) as part of its treasury strategy, with less than half of net proceeds allocated to established digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The DAT is not a fund, not an investment product, and not a trading operation. Its purpose is long-term balance-sheet diversification carried out within Swiss accounting standards.

SwissChain's tokenization initiative forms part of a broader movement within Switzerland to integrate blockchain infrastructure into traditional corporate processes. The DLT Act provides companies with a clear legal basis for issuing equity in digital form, allowing administrative functions to modernize without altering the underlying structure of Swiss corporate law.

A representative for SwissChain noted that the company's approach reflects Switzerland's commitment to combining corporate law with technological innovation in a manner consistent with institutional expectations and regulatory clarity.

For institutional inquiries, contact SwissChain Holding SA.

About SwissChain Holding SA

SwissChain Holding SA is a Swiss holding company that supervises a network of subsidiaries across digital-asset infrastructure.

Media Contact

Brand: SwissChain Holding SA

Contact: Media team

Email: contact@swisschainholding.ch

Website: https://www.swisschainholding.ch/