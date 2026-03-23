Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|Aecon Group Inc
|April 9, 2026
|June 1, 2026
|AG
|Argyle Resources Corp.
|April 7, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|B2Gold Corp. *
|April 13, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AGS
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|April 6, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|A
|Big Rock Brewery Inc.
|April 10, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|A
|Black Pearl Resources Corp.
|March 18, 2026
|April 9, 2026
|S
|CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC.
|March 25, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|S
|COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. %
|March 3, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|S
|CULT Food Science Corp. %
|February 19, 2026
|April 6, 2026
|AS
|Cambria Gold Mines Inc
|April 10, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AGS
|Canso Select OpportunitiesCorp
|April 7, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|A
|CareRx Corporation
|April 8, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AG
|Cascades Inc.
|March 25, 2026
|May 8, 2026
|AG
|AGF China Focus Class
|April 2, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|S
|Centaurus Energy Inc.
|April 10, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|A
|Cloud3 Ventures Inc. *
|March 4, 2026
|April 16, 2026
|S
|DATA Communications Management
|April 6, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AGS
|DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. *
|March 16, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|A
|Dream Impact Trust
|April 10, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Dream Industrial REIT
|April 10, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AS
|Dream Office REIT
|April 10, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Dream Unlimited Corp.
|April 10, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Endeavour Silver Corp
|April 10, 2026
|June 2, 2026
|AG
|Euromax Resources Ltd
|April 15, 2026
|May 22, 2026
|AG
|Everybody Loves Languages Corp*
|January 27, 2026
|March 26, 2026
|AGS
|NCM Core international
|April 2, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|S
|Canadian Net REIT
|April 6, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|A
|GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURECES INC
|April 10, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|A
|Gold Strike Resources Inc.
|March 24, 2026
|April 30, 2026
|S
|Granite REIT
|April 9, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|A
|MTY Food Group Inc
|April 7, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AG
|Highwood Asset Management Ltd.
|April 6, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AS
|INTL Tower Hill Mines Ltd
|April 8, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|KITS Eyecare Ltd.
|April 16, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Kaymus Resources Inc.
|April 10, 2026
|May 22, 2026
|AGS
|LI-FT POWER LTD
|April 7, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|A
|Dorel Industries Inc.
|April 7, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AG
|LunR Royalties Corp.
|April 7, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AGS
|Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.
|April 7, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|A
|MARIMED INC.
|April 10, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|A
|Mercer Park Opportunities Corp*
|February 27, 2026
|April 14, 2026
|S
|MineHub Technologies Inc.
|April 10, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|A
|Morien Resources Corp
|April 8, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|AGS
|Norse Gold Corp
|April 7, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|AS
|Northland Power Inc.
|April 6, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AG
|Osisko Metals Incorporated
|April 7, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|A
|P2 Gold Inc.
|April 9, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AS
|Parkit Enterprise Inc.
|April 8, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AGS
|Perpetua Resources Corp.
|April 8, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
|PesoRama Inc.
|April 6, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|AS
|Petrus Resources Ltd.
|April 6, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|A
|Pinetree Capital Ltd.
|April 8, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|A
|NCM Global Eq Balanced Portfolio
|April 2, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|S
|NCM Global Inc Bal Portfolio
|April 2, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|S
|Profound Medical Corp.
|April 2, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|AGS
|Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
|April 15, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AS
|Rua Gold Inc.
|April 8, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AGS
|SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP.
|April 13, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AGS
|STLLR GOLD INC
|April 9, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|A
|Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
|April 6, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AS
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|March 30, 2026
|May 22, 2026
|S
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.
|March 24, 2026
|April 28, 2026
|S
|Stampede Drilling Inc.
|April 7, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|A
|StorageVault Canada Inc.
|April 7, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AG
|Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee
|April 13, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AGS
|TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED
|April 17, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|TerrAscend Corp.
|April 13, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|A
|The Westaim Corporation
|April 9, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AGS
|Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure
|April 6, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|AG
|Tidewater Renewables Ltd.
|April 6, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|AG
|Tincorp Metals Inc.
|April 1, 2026
|May 5, 2026
|AS
|Trojan Gold Inc.
|April 6, 2026
|May 11, 2026
|AS
|Valory Resources Inc.
|April 13, 2026
|June 2, 2026
|AG
|Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd
|April 8, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AS
|Vireo Growth Inc.
|April 7, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AS
|Vox Royalty Corp.
|April 10, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AS
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289185
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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