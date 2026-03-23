Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type Aecon Group Inc April 9, 2026 June 1, 2026 AG Argyle Resources Corp. April 7, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS B2Gold Corp. * April 13, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS Ballard Power Systems Inc. April 6, 2026 June 3, 2026 A Big Rock Brewery Inc. April 10, 2026 May 20, 2026 A Black Pearl Resources Corp. March 18, 2026 April 9, 2026 S CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. March 25, 2026 May 15, 2026 S COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. % March 3, 2026 April 7, 2026 S CULT Food Science Corp. % February 19, 2026 April 6, 2026 AS Cambria Gold Mines Inc April 10, 2026 May 27, 2026 AGS Canso Select OpportunitiesCorp April 7, 2026 May 26, 2026 A CareRx Corporation April 8, 2026 May 28, 2026 AG Cascades Inc. March 25, 2026 May 8, 2026 AG AGF China Focus Class April 2, 2026 May 14, 2026 S Centaurus Energy Inc. April 10, 2026 May 25, 2026 A Cloud3 Ventures Inc. * March 4, 2026 April 16, 2026 S DATA Communications Management April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. * March 16, 2026 May 7, 2026 A Dream Impact Trust April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Dream Industrial REIT April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AS Dream Office REIT April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Dream Unlimited Corp. April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Endeavour Silver Corp April 10, 2026 June 2, 2026 AG Euromax Resources Ltd April 15, 2026 May 22, 2026 AG Everybody Loves Languages Corp* January 27, 2026 March 26, 2026 AGS NCM Core international April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 S Canadian Net REIT April 6, 2026 May 26, 2026 A GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURECES INC April 10, 2026 May 15, 2026 A Gold Strike Resources Inc. March 24, 2026 April 30, 2026 S Granite REIT April 9, 2026 June 4, 2026 A MTY Food Group Inc April 7, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG Highwood Asset Management Ltd. April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS INTL Tower Hill Mines Ltd April 8, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG KITS Eyecare Ltd. April 16, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Kaymus Resources Inc. April 10, 2026 May 22, 2026 AGS LI-FT POWER LTD April 7, 2026 May 15, 2026 A Dorel Industries Inc. April 7, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG LunR Royalties Corp. April 7, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. April 7, 2026 May 12, 2026 A MARIMED INC. April 10, 2026 June 4, 2026 A Mercer Park Opportunities Corp* February 27, 2026 April 14, 2026 S MineHub Technologies Inc. April 10, 2026 May 25, 2026 A Morien Resources Corp April 8, 2026 May 13, 2026 AGS Norse Gold Corp April 7, 2026 May 13, 2026 AS Northland Power Inc. April 6, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG Osisko Metals Incorporated April 7, 2026 May 28, 2026 A P2 Gold Inc. April 9, 2026 May 27, 2026 AS Parkit Enterprise Inc. April 8, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS Perpetua Resources Corp. April 8, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG PesoRama Inc. April 6, 2026 May 7, 2026 AS Petrus Resources Ltd. April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 A Pinetree Capital Ltd. April 8, 2026 May 28, 2026 A NCM Global Eq Balanced Portfolio April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 S NCM Global Inc Bal Portfolio April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 S Profound Medical Corp. April 2, 2026 May 13, 2026 AGS Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. April 15, 2026 June 4, 2026 AS Rua Gold Inc. April 8, 2026 May 28, 2026 AGS SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. April 13, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS STLLR GOLD INC April 9, 2026 May 27, 2026 A Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS Seabridge Gold Inc. March 30, 2026 May 22, 2026 S Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. March 24, 2026 April 28, 2026 S Stampede Drilling Inc. April 7, 2026 May 14, 2026 A StorageVault Canada Inc. April 7, 2026 May 21, 2026 AG Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee April 13, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED April 17, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG TerrAscend Corp. April 13, 2026 June 9, 2026 A The Westaim Corporation April 9, 2026 May 19, 2026 AGS Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure April 6, 2026 May 26, 2026 AG Tidewater Renewables Ltd. April 6, 2026 May 26, 2026 AG Tincorp Metals Inc. April 1, 2026 May 5, 2026 AS Trojan Gold Inc. April 6, 2026 May 11, 2026 AS Valory Resources Inc. April 13, 2026 June 2, 2026 AG Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd April 8, 2026 May 27, 2026 AS Vireo Growth Inc. April 7, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS Vox Royalty Corp. April 10, 2026 May 27, 2026 AS

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289185

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)