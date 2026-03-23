Space Compass Corporation ("Space Compass") and SWISSto12 SA ("SWISSto12") announced today that they have executed a procurement contract for the first GEO optical data relay satellite.

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(From Left to Right): Julie Pignon, Legal Counsel, SWISSto12; ?? ??? (Ruriko Kurata), Legal Counsel, Space Compass; ?? ?? (Hiromi Komatsu), Co-CEO, Space Compass; ?? ?? (Ryota Tanaka), Engineering Director, Space Compass; Emile de Rijk, CEO, SWISSto12; Fredrik Gustavsson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, SWISSto12.

This agreement represents a major milestone toward the realization of Space Compass's optical data relay service. With high-speed, high-capacity optical data relay service, Space Compass aims to transform Earth Observation from just a tracking record into a real-time decision-making tool.

For SWISSto12, the contract represents further validation of the company's ability to unlock a wide range of space missions with its small GEO satellite platform, integrating bespoke and differentiated payload technology that now includes optical communication capabilities.

Comment

Emile de Rijk, CEO, SWISSto12 "We are delighted about this partnership with Space Compass and our shared vision to build multi-orbit, secure space infrastructure that supports some of the world's most important space missions, such as earth observation. By hosting optical communications payloads for LEO-GEO data relay, HummingSat once again proves its versatility and its outsized impact in enabling purposeful innovation in space."

Hiromi Komatsu, Co-CEO, Space Compass "The execution of this procurement contract represents a critical milestone toward the realization of our optical data relay service. By leveraging high speed, high-capacity optical data-relay architecture, we aim to enable faster and smarter decision making through real-time Earth observation insights. This first satellite will play a pivotal role in establishing a new space communications infrastructure."

Outlook

Through collaboration with SWISSto12 in the development of the optical data relay service, Space Compass aims to address social challenges by enabling more timely and smarter use of Earth observation data, including disaster response and public safety.

About Space Compass Corporation

Space Compass is a joint venture between NTT, a global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Asia's largest satellite operator. The company was established to develop the Space Integrated Computing Network, a new multi-orbital, optical communication-based independent space infrastructure designed to address social challenges. For more information, please visit: https://space-compass.com/en/

About SWISSto12 SA

SWISSto12 is a leading enabler of the space economy, leveraging patented 3D-printed radio frequency technologies to create payloads that can be hosted in any platform, for any mission, in any orbit-either on a third-party satellite or on its proprietary compact, geostationary satellite, the HummingSat. The company, founded in 2011, has established contractual relationships with leading global satellite operators. For more information, please visit: https://www.swissto12.ch

This project is one of the initiatives of space business brand under NTT Group's "NTT C89" and SKY Perfect JSAT's "JSAT".

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