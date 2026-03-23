CoaguSense, Inc.: CoaguSense Announces Agreement to Acquire DOASENSE DOAC Testing Business, Expanding Leadership in Anticoagulation Monitoring

FREMONT, Calif., March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoaguSense, Inc., a leading developer of point-of-care coagulation monitoring systems and a subsidiary of i-SENS, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 099190), today announced it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the business of DOASENSE GmbH, Heidelberg, a pioneer in specialized diagnostic solutions for Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs).

This strategic acquisition is designed to expand CoaguSense's portfolio beyond traditional Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) monitoring to include rapid, point-of-care testing for the dynamically growing DOAC market. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

The acquisition includes DOASENSE's flagship technology, the DOAC Dipstick, the first breakthrough point-of-care test (POCT) designed to detect the presence of direct oral factor Xa and thrombin inhibitors. Unlike traditional blood-based assays, the DOAC Dipstick utilizes a urine sample to provide qualitative results within 10 minutes, offering a critical tool for clinicians in urgent medical care, pre-operative screening, and emergency settings.

"CoaguSense has been steadfast in its mission to provide actionable information at the point of care for patients with coagulation disorders," said Dr. Seok-Won Lee, CEO of CoaguSense. "By integrating DOASENSE's innovative testing technology, we will be able to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that covers both traditional warfarin therapy and the latest generation of direct oral anticoagulants. This agreement marks a significant inflection point in our journey to advance our global growth strategy."

The DOASENSE product suite includes the DOAC Dipstick and the DOASENSE Reader, which are already IVDR-CE marked. The product suite is completed by Control Solutions and registered with regulatory bodies including the European Union (EU), MHRA (UK), TGA (Australia), and ANVISA (Brazil).

"We are excited that the technology we developed in Heidelberg will reach a broader global audience through CoaguSense's strong US market presence and international profile," said Prof. Dr. Job Harenberg, Managing Director and Co-Founder of DOASENSE GmbH. "Accurate and rapid testing for DOACs is an unmet clinical need, and CoaguSense is the ideal partner for us to advance this technology to optimize patient care worldwide."

The addition of the DOASENSE product suite complements the recent European IVDR approval of the Coag-Sense PT/INR Monitoring System for patient self-testing, positioning CoaguSense as a versatile leader in the global anticoagulation diagnostics market.

About CoaguSense, Inc.

Based in Fremont, California, CoaguSense was founded in 2008 to bring more accurate and robust anticoagulation monitoring technology to both clinicians and patients. The company's lead product, the Coag-Sense PT/INR Monitoring System, incorporates a novel direct micromechanical clot-detection technology that emulates the World Health Organization (WHO) gold standard tilt-tube method. CoaguSense is a subsidiary of i-SENS, Inc., a global leader in biosensor technology. For more information, visit www.coag-sense.com.

About DOASENSE GmbH

DOASENSE is a medical technology company based in Heidelberg, Germany, specializing in the development of innovative point-of-care testing solutions. Its exclusive, patent-protected technology addresses the clinical challenge of testing for direct oral anticoagulants, providing healthcare professionals with rapid and reliable tools to support medical decision-making. For more information, visit www.doasense.de.

Coag-Sense is a registered trademark of CoaguSense. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: CoaguSense, Inc.

CONTACT:

Jinheung Kim

jkim@coagusense.com

+1 510 335 8481