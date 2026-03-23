London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Lithosphere has expanded its developer ecosystem with the release of the Lithic Toolchain, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to support the development of AI-native smart contracts and decentralized applications. The toolchain provides developers with an integrated environment for writing, testing, and deploying applications that incorporate intelligent computation within blockchain infrastructure.

Full-stack development tools enabling AI-native smart contract creation and testing environments

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/289523_5b95c653d43eabd0_001full.jpg

The Lithic Toolchain includes several core components that streamline the development process. These include the lithic compiler, which translates Lithic code into executable bytecode; lithfmt, a formatting tool that ensures code consistency and readability; and lithlint, a static analysis tool designed to identify potential issues and enforce coding standards. Together, these tools provide a structured foundation for building reliable and maintainable smart contract applications.

In addition to development tools, the ecosystem introduces a Devnet environment that allows developers to test and validate AI-enabled applications within a controlled setting. This is complemented by a Playground interface, enabling developers to experiment with Lithic features and prototype intelligent contract logic in an interactive environment. These components support rapid iteration while maintaining alignment with the deterministic execution and governance models required for decentralized systems.

The Lithic Toolchain is designed to operate as a full-stack development environment for AI-native applications, allowing developers to integrate intelligent computation directly into smart contract workflows. By combining language-level AI primitives with development, testing, and debugging tools, the ecosystem enables a more seamless approach to building decentralized applications that incorporate intelligent processes.

"Developer infrastructure is critical for the adoption of AI-native systems," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "The Lithic Toolchain provides the foundation for building intelligent decentralized applications within a structured and verifiable environment."

The expansion of the Lithosphere developer ecosystem reflects a broader shift toward infrastructure designed to support Web4 systems, where intelligent computation operates alongside decentralized coordination. By providing a full-stack toolchain, Lithosphere enables developers to build applications that integrate AI within blockchain environments while maintaining transparency, verifiability, and scalability.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289523

Source: Kaj Labs