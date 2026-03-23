Sampo plc: Sampo has received approval for its extended Group Partial Internal Model

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 23 March 2026 at 8:30 am EET

Sampo has received approval for its extended Group Partial Internal Model

Sampo Group has received approval from the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) to include its Danish operations formerly under Topdanmark in the Group's Partial Internal Model (PIM).

Sampo estimates that as of 31 December 2025 the extended model would have reduced the group-level solvency capital requirement by approximately EUR 90 million. The extended PIM will be applied starting from the first quarter of 2026.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032



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