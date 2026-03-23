Sampo plc: Sampo has received approval for its extended Group Partial Internal Model

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 23 March 2026 at 8:30 am EET
Sampo has received approval for its extended Group Partial Internal Model
Sampo Group has received approval from the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) to include its Danish operations formerly under Topdanmark in the Group's Partial Internal Model (PIM).
Sampo estimates that as of 31 December 2025 the extended model would have reduced the group-level solvency capital requirement by approximately EUR 90 million. The extended PIM will be applied starting from the first quarter of 2026.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
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FIN-FSA
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www.sampo.com