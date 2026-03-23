The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (Entso-E) has published its final root cause report on the April 28, 2025, blackout in Spain and Portugal, finding failures across grid operations, generation, and regulations, and issuing 22 recommendations to strengthen European grid resilience. Spain A 440-page report published Friday by an Entso-E expert group has identified systemic failures in voltage control, reactive power management, and regulatory frameworks as the root causes of the blackout that cut power to mainland Spain and Portugal on April 28, 2025. The report ...

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