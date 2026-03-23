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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Coreline Soft Supplies Lung Cancer Screening AI to Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Key Highlights of the Implementation

The Product: AVIEW LCS Plus, optimized for Low-Dose CT (LDCT) lung cancer screening.

Integrated Analysis: It automatically analyzes lung nodules, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and CAC (Coronary Artery Calcification) from a single CT scan, enhancing efficiency and reading consistency.

Proven Reliability: The solution was previously verified through the HANSE project (Germany's national LCS pilot program), demonstrating operational stability in multi-center environments.

Strategic Shift: From Tools to Infrastructure

Germany is transitioning from a pilot phase to a formal national LCS system. The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) plans to implement LDCT-based screening under statutory health insurance benefits within the first half of this year. Consequently, the market is shifting toward standardized processes-including participant screening, double-reading, follow-up, and quality control-rather than simple hospital-by-hospital adoption.

To meet strict requirements like double-reading protocols and data pseudonymization, Coreline Soft introduced AVIEW HUB, a centralized platform for multi-center screening operations. This platform internalizes quality control functions, ensuring regulatory compliance while reducing the manual workload for medical staff.

Coreline Soft's Competitive Edge

Industry experts evaluate that Charité's adoption signals a move from "product performance" to "screening operation infrastructure competition." As the national reimbursement system solidifies standard processes, companies with multi-center operational experience and hub-based management capabilities, like Coreline Soft, are expected to strengthen their long-term global competitiveness.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521520/CorelineSoft_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coreline-soft-supplies-lung-cancer-screening-ai-to-charite--universitatsmedizin-berlin-302719633.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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