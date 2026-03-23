Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Monthly Update - February 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23
23 March 2026
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
(the 'Company')
Monthly Update - February 2026
The Company's monthly factsheet as at 28 February 2026 is now available: https://awemtrust.com/factsheet/
The Fund was up 6.96% in February 2026, underperforming the benchmark by 0.71%. The key contributors include Samsung Electronics (+37.8%), TSMC (+15.7%), and SK Hynix (+19.4%), whereas Alibaba Group (-13.9%), Tencent (-12.9%), and Naspers (-6.0%) were the key detractors.
Market Review
In February 2026, the MSCI EM index was up 7.68%. It outperformed other global indices like the US equities (S&P 500) and MSCI World which returned 1.0% and 2.6% respectively.
For the month, IT Services and Materials outperformed, while Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services underperformed. Large caps outperformed Mid and Small caps this month. Among major EM markets, South Korea and Taiwan outperformed, while China and Saudi Arabia underperformed.
Top 10 Holdings
Top 10 holdings (as at 28 February 2026)
Country
% of NAV
Taiwan
11.0
South Korea
7.5
China/HK
4.2
South Korea
4.0
China/HK
2.9
Taiwan
1.6
China/HK
1.1
China/HK
1.1
Taiwan
1.0
Switzerland
1.0
Total
35.4%
Key Contributors
February 2026
Key Contributors
Ending
Weight (%)
Total
Return (%)
Contribution to
Return (bps)
Samsung Electronics
7.4
+37.8
+213
TSMC
11.1
+15.7
+161
SK Hynix
4.0
+19.4
+66
Montage Technology
0.5
+69.4
+35
Elite Material
1.0
+43.9
+34
Key Detractors
February 2026
Key Detractors
Ending
Weight (%)
Total
Return (%)
Contribution to
Return (bps)
Alibaba Group
2.9
-13.9
-52
Tencent Holdings
4.1
-12.9
-47
Naspers
0.0
-6.0
-12
Fractal Analytics
0.2
-27.5
-10
Trip.com Group Ltd.
0.5
-13.0
-9
Source: Factset. Past performance does not predict future returns. The performance calculation is based on GBP. Currency fluctuations will also affect the value of an investment.
AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.6 billion in assets under management or advisory 4 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.
4 Data as at 28 February 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.
Further Information
For further information on the Company's investment strategy and portfolio construction approach as well as details of the portfolio market cap, regional and sector composition please refer to the latest factsheet.
Investment Objective
To achieve long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities that provide exposure to global emerging markets.
Summary of Investment Policy
The Company shall invest primarily in securities admitted to trading on any stock exchange (which may include stock exchanges in Developed Markets) that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in Global Emerging Markets (EMs), or that are domiciled in Developed Markets but at the time of investment, derive a majority of their economic value, revenues or profits from, or whose assets or cost base are mainly located in EMs.
The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
- Ends -
For further information:
Company Secretary
AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 0181
Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd
Prashant Khemka
Hiren Dasani
Via Burson Buchanan
Fadrique Balmaseda
Ben Hayward
Marex
Mark Thompson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6711
Eddie Nissen
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6713
Burson Buchanan
Henry Harrison-Topham
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
Henry Wilson
AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk