Cyberclick

Cyberclick and HubSpot Bring Together London Business Leaders to Explore the Next Phase of AI-driven CRM



23-March-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Cyberclick, an Elite HubSpot Partner with more than 25 years of experience in digital growth, has inaugurated its expansion into the UK by hosting a private event in London with senior marketing and sales leaders from some of the country's leading organisations London, UK Held in partnership with HubSpot, the event brought together representatives from companies including HSBC, Alexander McQueen, Avidity Group and LGH Hotels Management, among others, to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping CRM and commercial strategy. The session focused on the evolution from AI assistants to AI agents, and their application across customer engagement, data enrichment and sales prospecting. HubSpot described CRM as a centralised data hub that helps organisations make better use of AI across the entire customer lifecycle. A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the growing gap between the individual adoption of AI and its integration at an organisational level. According to a recent Cyberclick study, although 70% of professionals currently use AI in their day-to-day work, only 21.6% of companies have incorporated it into core business processes, and fewer than 10% have integrated AI into CRM or automation systems. This disconnect is increasingly influencing how companies approach growth and competitiveness, shifting the challenge from simply accessing AI to actually embedding it within their commercial systems. As David Tomas, co-founder and CEO of Cyberclick, put it, "The UK is a highly mature market where the challenge is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to integrate it into commercial systems in a meaningful way. Businesses that succeed will be those that connect data, technology and teams around a shared strategy." Cyberclick also presented its approach to aligning Inbound and Outbound strategies within a single go-to-market framework, with AI supporting lead prioritisation, next-best actions and more coordinated customer journeys across channels. The discussion reflected a broader shift from volume-driven growth towards intent-based strategies, where companies prioritise high-value opportunities and real-time personalisation. In this context, CRM platforms are becoming the operational backbone for data, automation and revenue performance. As Claire Baigrie from the Avidity Group said, "Our biggest challenge is not knowing what we don't know." The event in London is part of Cyberclick's broader strategy to support UK organisations as they navigate an increasingly complex, AI-driven commercial landscape, bringing together CRM expertise with data-led marketing and sales methodologies. Contact Details Giulia Lallas Cyberclick +44 2046348761 glallas@cyberclick.net



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