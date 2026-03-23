California-based software provider SiteCapture has launched an AI platform for the US solar market that automates job-site documentation, quality control, and reporting workflows for installers. USA California-based software provider SiteCapture has announced the release of SiteCaptureAI for solar, a new artificial intelligence product designed to automate jobsite documentation, quality control and reporting workflows. The company launched the offering for the US solar market to help installers eliminate the need for manual review of job-site photos and documentation after the installation crew ...

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