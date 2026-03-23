Researchers at the German institute found that some widely used PV cleaning agents can damage anti reflective glass coatings, significantly reducing solar module efficiency. Their tests showed that while some cleaners are safe, others cause visible and permanent coating degradation, highlighting the need for careful selection of cleaning products to avoid long term performance loss.Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (CSP) have evaluated the impact of several PV cleaning products on module glass surfaces and have found that certain commercially available cleaning ...

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