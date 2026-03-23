Nexra, Cadeler's dedicated service platform, today confirms the signing of an additional firm contract for an Operations Maintenance (O&M) campaign to be executed and completed during 2026.

The campaign will service two offshore wind farms in Taiwan and will be executed using Cadeler's wind installation vessel Wind Maker, which was delivered to the company last year. The contract, with an undisclosed client, is expected to run for approximately 3-4 months. Today's announcement follows another recent Nexra contract award for a separate O&M campaign to be conducted by Wind Maker.

Nexra is Cadeler's dedicated Operations Maintenance (O&M) service platform, established in 2025 to support the growing global offshore wind aftermarket. As more turbines start spinning worldwide, particularly in the larger 10-15 MW segment, demand for complex maintenance and major component exchange continues to grow. Nexra brings together technical expertise, capable vessels, and lifecycle support capabilities to meet these evolving service requirements while strengthening long-term client partnerships. The O&M market accounted for roughly one fifth of Cadeler's revenue in 2025.

Jacob Gregersen, Cadeler's Chief Growth Officer, comments: "Securing campaigns like this reflects our ability to mobilise quickly where and when our clients need us. With a versatile fleet operating around the world, we can respond on short notice and execute safely and efficiently across different jurisdictions. This flexibility allows us to support the operational phase of offshore wind farms while maintaining high utilisation across our fleet."

Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler's CEO, adds: "As offshore wind markets mature, the need for reliable, high-capacity service support increases. With our modern fleet and established presence in Asia-Pacific, we are well positioned to support clients not only during installation, but throughout the operational life of their assets."

About Nexra:

Nexra is Cadeler's dedicated Operations Maintenance (O&M) service platform, established in 2025 to support the growing global offshore wind aftermarket. Nexra provides focused lifecycle support to offshore wind farm owners and turbine manufacturers, delivering maintenance, upgrade and optimisation services throughout the operational lifetime of offshore wind assets. Nexra combines technical expertise with a flexible vessel portfolio, currently including Wind Zaratan, Wind Scylla and Wind Keeper, with the ability to deploy additional Cadeler vessels when required. This flexibility complements Cadeler's core installation activities, supporting efficient fleet-wide utilisation and delivering responsive support to the group's clients across key offshore wind markets.

About Cadeler:

Cadeler A/S (Cadeler) is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than 10 years been a key supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to being at the forefront of sustainable wind farm installation and to enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable energy. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Cadeler Press Office:

press@cadeler.com

+45 2830 6905



Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com

Alexander Simmonds

EVP CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com