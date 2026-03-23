OpenObserve, the high-performance observability platform built for petabyte-scale workloads, today announced a significant expansion of its global footprint. To meet the demands of enterprises requiring localized data residency and reduced latency, OpenObserve Cloud is now generally available in two new major regions: US West 2 (California) and EU-Central 1 (Frankfurt)

Scaling with the Modern Enterprise

OpenObserve is a cloud-native, unified observability platform that allows teams to store, search, and analyze logs, metrics, and traces in a single pane of glass. By leveraging a Rust-based architecture and S3-native storage, OpenObserve delivers up to 140x lower storage costs than traditional "index-heavy" alternatives, enabling teams to analyze 100% of their data without the burden of prohibitive costs.

Already ingesting petabytes of data across its current footprint, OpenObserve is expanding into these two new regions as part of a growth trajectory expected to double total ingestion volumes over the next 12 months. With this expansion, OpenObserve is empowering organizations to localize their telemetry data, reduce latency, and simplify procurement through native cloud marketplace integrations.

Enhanced Performance and Data Residency

This geographic expansion is a direct response to the needs of organizations operating in highly regulated industries or those managing high-velocity data streams that require local processing.

US West 2 (California): This new presence addresses a critical need for West Coast-based enterprises, providing sub-millisecond ingestion for local workloads and ensuring California-specific data handling requirements are met by keeping telemetry within regional boundaries.

This new presence addresses a critical need for West Coast-based enterprises, providing sub-millisecond ingestion for local workloads and ensuring California-specific data handling requirements are met by keeping telemetry within regional boundaries. EU-Central 1 (Frankfurt): OpenObserve is strengthening its European footprint to support customers across the DACH region and the broader EU. This expansion is designed for organizations that prioritize strict data sovereignty and seamless compliance with GDPR regulations.

"Our mission has always been to make observability accessible and more efficient at any scale," said Prabhat Sharma, CEO of OpenObserve. "By expanding into US-West 2 and EU-Central 1, we are providing the localized infrastructure necessary to support our rapidly growing customer base and the massive, petabyte-scale workloads they bring to us every day."

Availability and Getting Started

Both the US West 2 and EU-Central 1 regions are available immediately for all OpenObserve Cloud customers.

For more information or to start a free trial, visit openobserve.ai.

About OpenObserve

OpenObserve is a cloud-native observability platform that unifies logs, metrics, and traces at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. Built for the modern scale of data, OpenObserve provides deep insights and AI-assisted troubleshooting without the complexity of traditional architectures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323724389/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

OpenObserve Press Team

press@openobserve.ai